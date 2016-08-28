IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu, TRIPOB betrayed Biafran struggle – RE-IPOB

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA-Newly formed pro Biafra group; Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra, RE-IPOB, has said it sacked the detained director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, including its splinter group, the Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra, TRIPOB because they betrayed the Biafran struggle through collection of money from local and foreign sponsors.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, spokesman of RE-IPOB, Ikemba Biafra, accused Kanu of insulting respected Biafran and Igbo leaders and converting the Radio Biafra set up by the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, to a private propaganda tool.

The group added that Kanu’s unguarded utterances led to the detention and death of innocent Biafran youths and accused him of not being sincere about the Biafran struggle and using the platform to attract fortune and fame to himself.

“The emergence of TRIPOB is a fall out of the internal wrangling in the IPOB. Members and officers of IPOB loyal to one of the spokesmen of IPOB, Emma Nmezu, are behind TRIPOB. There is nothing actually different between IPOB and TRIPOB. This is why we wielded the big stick to sack them to save the Biafran struggle. We urge all pro-Biafra groups to remain calm and cease any contact with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB or TRIPOB and await further information from RE-IPOB.”

While reiterating its earlier promise to disclose the identities of their leaders on Monday, August 29th, 2016, the RE-IPOB spokesman added that names of their mediators to the expected dialogue with the federal government would also be made public.

The group warned that the Biafran movement is not a platform for political shenanigans stressing that attempt to use TRIPOB to influence the federal government by a certain politician, would fail.