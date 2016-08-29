The gods of Benin land will never allow PDP come to Edo— Uyigue

By Simon Ebegbulem

APC chieftain Elder Sunny Uyigue, Monday, declared that the gods of Benin land would never allow the PDP come back to power in the state.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Uyigue said Ize-Iyamu was the worst decision the PDP could have produced given what he claimed as the candidate’s relationship with the past PDP government in Edo State.

He also praised Governor Adams Oshiomhole for his performance in office saying that he had never seen a governor who performed like him since he joined politics.

According to Uyigue, “the campaign has been going on well, but PDP has started what they know best which is violence, but that will back fire. They are organizing thugs, creating tension where there is none. There is no magic that can make the PDP win this election; Oshiomhole has done what Napoleon could not do when it comes to Edo State politics.

“Since I joined politics, I am yet to see a governor like him. Before, the PDP used to tell us how mammy water has stopped them from constructing roads, but today where is the Mammy water. Oshiomhole is constructing roads everywhere, schools, look at the hospital he built even if you are sick and go there you will be healed immediately.