Continental pharma summit to hold in Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

Pharmaceutical professionals, institutional investors, policy makers and key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries from across the world will in September hold a public discourse in Lagos to reflect on the developments, challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The discourse, dubbed Africa Pharmaceutical Summit and Exhibition, which is the 4TH in series, has the theme: Driving Forward Improvement in pharmaceutical Industry: A Clear Framework for Investment and will hold September 6 and 7.

Miles Mudzviti, Founder, PharmaAfrica and organiser of the summit, said it will focus on the pharmaceutical and healthcare investment landscape in Nigeria, state of innovation in the industries, future prospects and barriers for pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, the imperative for WHO prequalification, future landscape of health insurance, good distribution systems and practices in the industries.

The summit, Mudzviti added, will also feature its inaugural Forum of Health Commissioners, during which key policies of government will be analysed and discussed using the peer review mechanism. “It is a gathering for the exchange of ideas, know how, sharing of experiences as well as serving as a place to obtain a broad overview of the industry’s s latest trends, and that extensive summit agenda will compliment the exhibition,” he added.

PharmaAfrica, according to him, has recognition in the global pharma arena, for reoffering a platform to enable growth of quality pharmaceutical industry in the continent that can competitively contribute to the healthcare needs of the citizens.