Budget padding: CSOs to protest, submit petition against Dogara, Jibirin, others

A coalition of civil society organisations led by Conscience Nigeria and Center for Public Accountability, in partnership with other 30 civil society organizations groups, is set to submit a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over the corruption allegations leveled on principal officers at the House of Representatives as regards budget padding.

In a statement signed by Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, Executive Director, Conscience and made available to pressmen, the group urged Nigerians to join them as they set to embark on a road walk to the EFCC office in Lagos to submit a petition on the need for Speaker Dogara,Hon Jibril and House of Reps leadership to be investigated and prosecuted over budget padding scandal.

According to the group the activities will be a national movement whic will be kick started in lagos and extended to other states of the federation until justice is done.

“The program is slated for 10am on Monday 29th August, enjoins intrested Convergence Point will be St. Gregory College Junction by Awolowo way, Ikoyi from where there will be a March to the EFCC Office at 15, Awolowo way Ikoyi before Falomo Round About.

“We call on all well meaning Nigerians in Lagos and tax payers to Join in this walk against corruption in the House of Representatives and give their full support to this call for Accountability in our body polity. The Civil Society organisation also invites media houses to come and cover this historic walk.” Adeyanju noted