LOVE SCAM: Nigerian allegedly defrauds Vietnamese woman of $145,000

By Soni Daniel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, arrested one Iwuchukwu Martin Uche for obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of $145, 000.

Uche, who claimed to be a military officer working for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, in Kabul, Afghanistan allegedly, collected the money from his victim, H. Uyen, a Viatnamese woman, after promising to marry her.

The suspect, who also claimed to be a property agent operating in Nigeria and Ghana, allegedly told the victim that he needed the money to procure some documents for the planned wedding.

The money was allegedly wired to the suspect’s Diamond Bank account number: 0028998256.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.