Air Peace loyal customers get free tickets

Air Peace has issued hundreds of free business and economy class tickets to its loyal customers who have earned enough points under the airline’s frequent flyer programme tagged “Peace Advantage.”

In a message sent to the qualified customers, the airline said it was grateful to them for their loyalty and patronage.

“You have kept faith with us and continued to make Air Peace your airline of choice. On behalf of the chairman and management of Air Peace, please accept our heartfelt gratitude and congratulations,” the airline said.

“The Peace Advantage package,” Air Peace added, “is our way of giving customers a well-deserved appreciation for their decision to fly with us always. With a Peace Advantage card, the traveller gets additional travel time on any destination they wish each time they travel with us.”