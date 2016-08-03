3 Hisbah operatives docked for assaulting journalist in Kano

Police in Kano on Monday arraigned three Hisba guards for allegedly assaulting a reporter with the Kano-based Radio station, Express Radio, Malam Abdullahi Isah. The suspects, Dahiru Murtala, Auwalu Ibrahim and Farouk Usman, were charged for criminally assaulting and confiscating gadgets belonging to the reporter.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Sani Mohammed, had told the Shahuci Upper Sharia Court sitting in Kano that the victim was beaten to pulp and pushed to ground in the presence of people, who converged on the premises of the Kano Trade Fair Complex on Saturday.

The prosecutor said people were at the complex to attend a lecture organized at the behest of a renowned veteran broadcaster, Malam Ahmed Isah. However, counsel to the defendants, Mr Nabahani Usman, prayed the court to grant his clients the chance for an out-of-court settlement.

He said this would provide the clients the chance for an amicable settlement in view of the immense contribution the Hisba Board was getting from the radio station.

On his part, counsel to the radio station, Mr Audu Bukarti, described the development as a great victory to the enforcement of the fundamental human rights of those criminally assaulted and manhandled in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibility.

Granting bail to the accused, the Presiding Officer, Malam Garba Ahamad, adjourned the case to Sept. 28, to enable both parties look into the possibility of out-of-court settlement.