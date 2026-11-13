Zulum offers soldiers N50,000 each, logistics for Borno deployment

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced a ₦50,000 welfare support for each soldier preparing for deployment to Maiwa and Koshebe communities in the state, alongside a pledge to provide operational logistics to strengthen security.

Zulum gave the assurance on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of the 24 Task Force Brigade in Dikwa Local Government Area, where he met with the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Aminu Gumel.

The governor said the visit was aimed at exploring measures to improve security along the Maiduguri–Mafa–Dikwa–Ngala highway, a strategic economic corridor linking several communities in eastern Borno State.

He noted that the highway was vital to trade, transportation and cross-border commercial activities, stressing that improved security would enable residents to travel safely, move agricultural produce and rebuild their livelihoods.

“My visit is primarily aimed at exploring measures to strengthen security along the strategic economic corridor, which connects Maiduguri to several communities in eastern Borno and serves as a vital route for trade, transportation and cross-border commercial activities,” Zulum said.

Addressing troops preparing for deployment to Maiwa and Koshebe, the governor pledged to provide operational logistics and sustained welfare support.

He also announced a payment of ₦50,000 to each soldier preparing for the deployment to the two communities.

Koshebe has previously suffered deadly attacks by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

On November 28, 2020, insurgents attacked rice farmers working in fields around the community, killing more than 100 people, many of whom were seasonal farm labourers from Sokoto State.

Similarly, in November 2023, suspected insurgents attacked farmers harvesting rice in the Karkut and Koshebe areas of Mafa Local Government Area, killing at least 13 people, while others were reported missing.

Zulum’s administration has continued to provide logistics and welfare assistance to security agencies as part of efforts to support military operations, improve security and facilitate the return of displaced residents to their communities.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the member representing Monguno/Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Engr. Bukar Talba; member representing Dikwa Constituency in the Borno State House of Assembly, Mohammed Zakariya; Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar; Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; and other senior government officials.