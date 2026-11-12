Zoning: Atiku violating North-South arrangement he agreed to, says SGF

George Akume

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, has accused the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Atiku Abubakar of going against the North-South rotational presidency arrangement he was party to, saying the North must wait until 2031.

Akume spoke on Thursday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Miyetti Allah Fulaku Yesoyeso, led by its National President, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the SGF recalled that the agreement was brokered in 1999 at a Kaduna meeting of governors-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, held under the late Chief Solomon Lar, with the late Adamu Ciroma as deputy party chairman.

The understanding provided for eight years of presidential power in the South, followed by eight years in the North.

“I was surprised that Atiku, who was in that meeting, and agreed, is now running for president after Buhari did eight years from the north. This is not the time for the north, the north will come in to contest in 2031,” Akume said.

He said the arrangement had been largely observed through successive administrations, up to the emergence of President Bola Tinubu.

“Obasanjo did eight years, Yar’adu’a took over, unfortunately he died, Jonathan took over and did almost six years. After Jonathan, Buhari from the north did eight years. Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over from Buhari. He has just done four years, therefore he has four years left,” he said.

The SGF warned against disrupting the understanding for personal gain. “Let’s not make any mistake. Don’t do anything that will destroy this country, because we will suffer more. Personal ambition should not destroy our country. Wait for your turn,” he said.

Drawing on his own opposition to the Third Term agenda, Akume urged political actors to be patient. He said that in 2031 the North would be well placed to field any qualified candidate of its choice.

He praised the association for mobilising support for Tinubu’s re-election, and assured its members that the President was committed to consolidating on ongoing infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Suleiman reaffirmed the association’s support for the President and commended him for creating the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development. He described it as a significant milestone in addressing the problems facing pastoral communities.

He disclosed that the association had started mobilising in Kaduna, Yobe and Borno, and was using technology and professionals in ranching and information technology to reach members in rural communities.

In a separate engagement, Akume told a delegation of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairmen, led by Rev. Joseph Hayab, that the Tinubu administration was committed to equal belonging for all Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

He said competence, capacity and the ability to deliver results, rather than religious or tribal considerations, guided appointments. He cited the religious and ethnic mix of the Federal Executive Council as evidence.

Hayab had pledged the Church’s prayers and support for the administration, and said his team would help communicate the government’s achievements to Nigerians. He said the Church would use the December and January religious celebrations to sensitise its members.

Akume also met promoters of the Renewed Hope Electric Transportation Initiative (RHETI), a private-sector plan to deploy affordable electric mass transit across the six geo-political zones.

The meeting followed a September 16 letter to his office signed by the initiator of RHETI, Dr. Madisca Achile. Akume said the proposal stood out because it did not ask for money from the federal budget.

He told the promoters that the endorsement was not yet an approval. “Good intentions do not move buses. Electricity moves them. Maintenance keeps them on the road. Sound management keeps fares within reach and passengers safe,” he said.

He demanded clear answers on power supply and charging infrastructure, standards and safety, how fares would be kept affordable, and the role of state governments hosting pilot routes.

Akume said a team from his office, working under the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, had been constituted to work with the promoters. He said he expected an implementable framework covering pilot cities, timelines, funding and measurable outcomes.

Eaiwr, Achile said the initiative would add value to the President’s agenda. “We are doing this without asking a kobo from the Federal Government,” he said.