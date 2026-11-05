Zelensky says hopes US election means more support for Ukraine

This image grab from a video filmed on December 23, 2025 and provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Office shows Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing in Kyiv. Volodymyr Zelensky said on December 24, 2025 the latest version of a plan to end the Russian invasion would freeze the front line, but still pave the way for Ukrainian withdrawals and the creation of demilitarised zones. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / – / HANDOUT /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE ” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hoped the Democrat triumph in the US midterm elections would boost support for Kyiv and help end the war with Russia.

Ukraine and its European allies had been worried about the United States getting closer to Russia since President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year.

Ties between Trump and Zelensky have been turbulent, with tensions rising in recent weeks as the US leader criticised Kyiv and made a deal with President Vladimir Putin to ease sanctions in return for the release of Russian diesel.

“There is hope now that there is this balance of power, and that we will be supported more,” Zelensky told German broadcaster ZDF in an interview broadcast late Wednesday.

Zelensky said that if the US Congress “starts talking about strong financial support or military support” it would “influence Putin.”

“And Putin will be thinking about whether it makes sense to keep fighting if the support will only grow. Logically, this will (lead) us to possible negotiations and a possible peace,” he said.

US-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks are to be held next week in Abu Dhabi. The talks had been frozen since the Middle East war erupted in February.

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been leading the negotiations amid criticism over their attitude to Russia.