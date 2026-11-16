Zamfara PDP deputy governorship aspirant, others defect to APC

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, has received the former Zamfara State Deputy Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Umar Abubakar Gwashi, and six other politicians who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, who are members of the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the PDP, comprise two National Assembly aspirants and four State House of Assembly aspirants.

They were received by Matawalle at his residence in Maradun, Zamfara State.

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the Matawalle Political Standing Committee (MPSC), Malam Yusuf Idris Gusau, the other defectors are Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi Makama, PDP aspirant for Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, and Hon. Lukman M. Shehu, who contested for the party’s ticket for Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency.

The four State Assembly aspirants are Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Maradun II State Constituency; Hon. Sani Garba Danjibga, Tsafe West State Constituency; Hon. Usman Abdullahi, Talata Mafara South State Constituency; and Hon. Umar Mande Falale, Gummi East State Constituency.

Receiving the defectors, Matawalle expressed delight over their decision to join the APC, saying their defection had further strengthened the party’s political base in Zamfara State ahead of the 2027 general election.

He described Gwashi as an experienced politician who had been active in politics since the old Sokoto State, where he served as a member of the House of Assembly, before holding various elective positions in Zamfara State.

The minister said Gwashi remained a respected political figure in his constituency and across the state.

Matawalle urged the new APC members to intensify grassroots mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also assured them of equal opportunities in the party’s activities, while commending their decision to join the APC.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Gwashi said they chose to join the APC through Matawalle because of what he described as the minister’s honesty, reliability and commitment to political relationships.

He attributed their decision to leave the PDP to the party’s lingering internal crisis, which he said had undermined the political ambitions and future of many members, including those seeking elective positions.

Gwashi also commended Matawalle for his efforts in mobilising support for President Tinubu and the APC across the country.

He pledged that the defectors would mobilise support for Tinubu at the grassroots to ensure his re-election in 2027.