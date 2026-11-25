The Zamfara State Government yesterday inaugurated a committee to review and address the non-implementation of revised salary structures and other staff welfare issues in the state-owned tertiary institutions.

The Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Committee, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, inaugurated the committee and chaired its maiden meeting in Gusau, the state capital.

The committee was expected to examine relevant government circulars towards addressing all outstanding welfare concerns of staff in the institutions.

It will also determine financial implications and funding requirements involved, and consult relevant stakeholders to facilitate amicable resolution.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Nakwada reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to staff welfare, industrial harmony, and the repositioning of tertiary education in the state.

He further emphasised that Governor Dauda Lawal has proven to be workers-friendly, citing the upward review of the minimum wage from paltry N7,000 to N70,000, the clearing of the backlog of gratuities, the implementation of a new salary scale for healthcare workers, and other welfare commitments of the current administration.

“This assignment is a clear demonstration of Governor Lawal’s commitment to the welfare of workers, industrial harmony, and the development of our tertiary institutions.

“The demands presented by the Forum of Zamfara State Tertiary Institutions (FOZASTI) and the Zamfara State University on salary, allowances and promotion benefits have been a source of concern. The government considers it necessary to address these issues holistically, fairly and sustainably.

“Our assignment must be guided by objectivity, sincerity, and the best interest of the State. We must listen to all parties, examine the facts and figures dispassionately, and come up with recommendations that are implementable, affordable and just.

“I assure the staff unions and management of our institutions that this Government is not unmindful of their plight. At the same time, we must also be mindful of the financial realities of the state.

“Our goal is to find a lasting solution that will guarantee industrial peace and improve the quality of education in Zamfara State,” the SSG stated.