Zamfara monarchs harp on sustained prayer for peace

The Emir of Gusau, Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, has called for constant prayers for the sustenance of peace and stability in Zamfara and Nigeria.

He made the call in Gusau on Sunday at the grand ceremony organised by the emirate to honour the emir after receiving a Staff of Office and official recognition as traditional ruler from Governor Dauda Lawal.

During the event, district heads, council members of the emirate, community and religious leaders from the emirate, with their subjects, paid homage and solidarity visits to the Emir over his coronation and receiving the Staff of Office from Governor Dauda Lawal.

The emir urged the people of the emirate to avoid committing sinful acts that could attract the wrath of God.

He called on the people to always fear God and devote themselves to praying to Almighty Allah to address the security challenges in the state.

“My message to you is that you should always be law-abiding and live peacefully with one another for the development of peace and economic growth,” the Emir said.

He commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his kind gesture and honour to the traditional institution.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Birnin Yandoto in Zamfara, Alhaji Aliya Garba-Marafa, tasked his subjects on unity and peaceful coexistence.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Chairman, Publicity Committee of the emirate, Nasiru Biyabiki, the monarch made the call while addressing his subjects in Yandoto after receiving the Staff of Office from Governor Dauda Lawal.

According to the statement, the event was attended by district heads, council members of the emirate, religious and community leaders, among other stakeholders from within and outside the emirate.

He also urged community leaders and district heads in the emirate to maintain peace, foster unity and avoid acts of injustice.