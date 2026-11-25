Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara government has suspended its scheduled campaign activities in Maru Local Government Area following a road accident that killed 15 APC supporters.

The victims died along the Gummi-Daki-Takwas-Anka route while travelling to Talata Mafara for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that 15 people died, while 27 others sustained injuries in the crash.

The accident occurred at about 12.30 p.m. on Monday near Kisami village, along the Gummi-Daki-Takwas-Anka route.

The government announced the suspension in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mahmud Dantawasa, on Monday in Gusau.

Dantawasa said the accident involved APC members travelling from Gummi Local Government Area.

“The government expresses its deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

He also extended condolences to the Gummi Emirate and the APC family in Zamfara over the loss.

The commissioner said the government sympathised with the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

“In this moment of grief, the Zamfara State Government stands in solidarity with the affected families and all those mourning the loss of their loved ones,” he said.

He urged residents to remain calm and offer prayers for the deceased and injured.

“May Almighty Allah forgive the souls of the departed, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and give their families the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss,” Dantawasa said.