Zamfara gov’t builds another mega school in Gummi

The Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) handed over the site for the construction of the Gummi Mega School to S.H.T. Standard Construction Company Limited for the commencement of work.

The site handover exercise was personally led by the Executive Chairman, accompanied by his team of engineers.

The Gummi Mega School project, valued at ₦1.086 billion, has a contract duration of 12 months.

The award of this project to S.H.T. Standard Construction Company Limited marks another significant step in the board’s efforts to expand access to quality basic education infrastructure across Zamfara State.

It is noteworthy that the Mega School initiative had earlier been awarded for construction in Gusau, the state capital.

The latest award and site handover in Gummi, Zamfara West Senatorial District, demonstrate the administration’s determination to extend the development of educational infrastructure beyond the state capital to other parts of the state.

The project is aimed at strengthening educational infrastructure, improving the learning environment and providing a safe and conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning in the benefiting community.

The initiative further demonstrates the commitment of the Zamfara State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, to transforming the basic education sector in line with the administration’s Rescue Mission Agenda and Six-Point Agenda.