Zamfara commissioner dies at 50, governor mourns

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has mourned the death of the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, who died on Wednesday at the age of 50.

Shinkafi reportedly died in a hospital in Kaduna following a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Lawal described his death as an irreparable loss to the state government, his family and the people of Zamfara.

The governor said, “With heavy hearts and in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (T), we received the shocking news of the passing of the Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi.

“Tasiu’s death is a great loss not only to his family and the state government, but also to the people of Zamfara.

“He will be remembered for his dedication, honesty, and commitment to Zamfara State.”

Lawal recalled that Shinkafi had previously served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport before his redeployment to the Ministry of Commerce.

Describing the deceased as a valued member of his administration and a brother in service, the governor said his contributions to governance, politics and public service would be remembered.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant his family the strength to bear the loss.