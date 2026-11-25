By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Armed bandits have killed 15 people, including two primary school headmasters and an 11-month-old baby, in separate attacks on communities in Zamfara State.

The attacks, which occurred in Tungan Janbuzu and Madanbaji communities, also left several residents abducted, according to a report by the BBC Hausa Service.

The two headmasters, identified as Kabiru Salisu and Shehu Umar, both aged 35, were reportedly killed in an ambush at Janbuzu.

A resident of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred at about 4pm, following the escape of some kidnapped residents from their captors.

He explained that the bandits had earlier abducted some locals from Janbuzu and kept them in captivity, forcing them to work for their captors.

According to him, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N300,000, which was subsequently delivered to them at a location near Kiawa.

He said the bandits collected the money but later drove the person who delivered it away, claiming that the payment was meant for recharge cards and fuel.

The resident further narrated that the bandits had taken six captives into the bush, tied them up and left them under the supervision of a young boy while they went to Aboro to purchase drugs and other supplies.

However, the captives reportedly managed to untie themselves, overpower their guard, seize his gun and escape after beating him.

The resident said the escape angered other members of the gang, who were reportedly hiding on a nearby farm.

He said the armed men subsequently ambushed the two headmasters near a location known as Gora, seized their mobile phones and shot them dead.

The resident, however, said kidnapping incidents had reduced considerably in the area, except in communities located close to the forests and bushes where the bandits operate.

He expressed concern over the continued vulnerability of residents in remote settlements, despite the reported reduction in kidnapping incidents.