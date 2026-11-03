Zamfara APC primary: My mandate cannot be stolen — Kaura

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, who contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Zamfara North Senatorial District, has insisted that his mandate cannot be taken away from him.

Kaura made the assertion while addressing a press conference at his residence in Kaura Namoda, where he claimed that he had been officially declared winner by members of the primary election committee sent by the APC national headquarters.

He alleged that the committee’s chairman was taken to an undisclosed location by some individuals he described as anti-democratic elements.

According to the senator, the chairman was abducted and subsequently announced a result declaring Senator Sahabi Ya’u winner, but a majority of the committee members rejected the announcement and jointly declared him winner.

Kaura described the alleged abduction as an attempt to undermine democracy, insisting that the electorate would not accept such an outcome.

He also dismissed the opposing camp’s claim that Sahabi had been declared winner, describing the announcement as invalid.

The senator said APC members had turned out in large numbers to vote for him as the party’s candidate for Zamfara North in the 2027 general elections.

He thanked the electorate for the confidence reposed in him and urged political stakeholders to respect what he described as the people’s mandate and the result announced by the committee members.