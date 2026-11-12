Zamfara APC declares Hassan Dangaladima winner of rerun primary

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared Hassan Umar Dangaladima winner of the rerun primary election for the Birnin Magaji/Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

Dangaladima polled 9,416 votes to defeat his challenger, Aminu Sani Jaji, who scored 661 votes in the exercise.

The result was announced in Gusau by Mustapha Muhammad, Acting Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee from the party’s National Headquarters, in the presence of party leaders and other stakeholders.

Muhammad said the committee, having concluded its assessment of the exercise, was satisfied that Dangaladima secured the highest number of votes and was therefore duly declared winner of the rerun primary.

Speaking shortly after his declaration, Dangaladima pledged to provide effective and meaningful representation for the constituency if elected to the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election.

He called on APC members and supporters to unite behind him and other candidates of the party ahead of the polls.

He also urged party supporters to work towards the success of the APC in the forthcoming general election.