Zamfara APC crisis deepens as aspirant petitions NEC, security agencies

…Yilwatda dismisses allegations as unfounded

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The crisis in the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a fresh turn, following a petition by an aspirant to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and security agencies over the composition of a committee to conduct a court-ordered fresh primary election.

The primary is for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency following an order by the Court of Appeal.

The aspirant, Honourable Hassan Umar Dangaladima, accused the party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, of unilaterally constituting the committee without involving the NWC.

He alleged that the committee’s composition raised concerns about its impartiality and called on the party leadership to review the arrangement before the fresh primary.

In the petition, Dangaladima claimed that no NWC meeting was convened to deliberate on or approve the committee’s composition and that neither the aspirants nor the Zamfara State chapter and other relevant stakeholders were consulted.

However, Yilwatda, through his Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communication, Abimbola Tooki, dismissed the allegations as unfounded.

He said the claims did not reflect the party’s established decision-making process, insisting that the NWC operated as a collective body.

“The National Chairman does not operate in isolation. He works in consultation and collaboration with other members of the NWC, and decisions are taken collectively in accordance with the party’s constitution, established procedures and internal mechanisms,” Tooki said.

He described the suggestion that Yilwatda single-handedly constituted the committee without the knowledge or involvement of the NWC as misleading.

According to him, the APC remains committed to respecting the rule of law, implementing court directives and ensuring that its internal processes are transparent, fair and credible.

“The APC is a democratic institution governed by rules and collective responsibility, not the personal preferences of any individual,” he said.

Alleges committee bias

Dangaladima, however, maintained that the committee’s composition raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest.

He alleged that some members were loyalists, supporters or agents of another aspirant, Honourable Aminu Sani Jaji, whom he described as his main rival in the contest.

The petitioner also challenged Jaji’s eligibility, alleging that his name was not contained in the APC membership register for Birnin Magaji Ward submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said he obtained a Certified True Copy of the register from INEC, which he attached to his petition as evidence.

Dangaladima further claimed that the party had been formally notified of the alleged membership irregularity through a letter dated November 4, 2026, from his solicitors, Trinity Chambers, led by D.C. Enwelum, SAN.

The letter was reportedly written in connection with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1060/2026, involving Dangaladima, Jaji and other defendants.

Citing Section 77(5) of the Electoral Act 2026, the aspirant argued that only party members whose names appeared in the membership register were eligible to vote or be voted for in party primaries, congresses and conventions.

He consequently questioned Jaji’s eligibility to participate in the court-ordered exercise.

Dangaladima also alleged that the process of selecting the committee lacked transparency, claiming that its membership was not published in advance and that aspirants were not given an opportunity to raise objections over possible conflicts of interest.

He further alleged that no screening or vetting mechanism was put in place to guarantee the committee’s impartiality.

According to him, the process violated the principles of natural justice, internal democracy and provisions governing the conduct of party primaries.

Seeks suspension of primary

The aspirant urged the APC’s NEC to suspend the fresh primary and appoint a new committee whose members would be independent and acceptable to all contestants.

He warned that proceeding with the existing committee could trigger further litigation and undermine the party’s electoral prospects in Zamfara State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Copies of the petition were also sent to the APC Deputy National Chairman (North), National Vice Chairman (North-West), National Legal Adviser and Zamfara State Chairman.

Others copied included the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the DSS Director in Zamfara State, the INEC Chairman and the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state.

Dangaladima warned that allowing the committee to conduct the primary could expose the party to further legal challenges and possible consequences for its participation in the general election.

He maintained that the party was operating under a subsisting court order with a defined timeline and urged its leadership to address the issues raised before proceeding with the exercise.