Yusuf urges Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s policies

By Hadiza Yusuf

KANO — Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying the difficult decisions taken by the administration are aimed at rescuing the economy and stabilising its macroeconomic environment.

The governor said the policies had helped stabilise the economy, expressing optimism that the benefits would eventually translate into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

Yusuf, who was represented by Muhammad Yusuf Jamu, spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of campaign coordinators for the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

He said the President had taken difficult decisions to address the country’s economic challenges, adding that economic stability would create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“The President’s economic policies have helped rescue the country’s economy and stabilise the macroeconomy. With a stable economy, businesses can go to the markets and carry out their transactions.

“We are now at a stage where the economy is growing, and the microeconomy will soon begin to flourish, so that Nigerians can also feel the benefits.

“We are in a period where tough decisions have been taken to rescue the country. We urge Nigerians to be patient with the President and his government’s policies. At the end of the day, we will all celebrate,” he said.

The governor also urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano to sustain efforts towards reconciliation and unity within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on party members to abide by established rules and work collectively towards the success of the APC.

“I urge you to continue on this path of reconciliation and strictly adhere to the rules of the game. We have the best candidates to present to the people of Kano,” he said.

He further urged party supporters to vote for the APC across all elective positions in the 2027 elections.

“On election day, everyone should vote for the APC from top to bottom and from bottom to top,” he added.

Also speaking, the APC candidate for Tarauni Federal Constituency, Hon. Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji, pledged to expand empowerment programmes and educational support for residents if elected in 2027.

Ja’oji said education would remain his priority, alongside youth and women development, healthcare and economic empowerment.

He disclosed that he had supported 2,500 beneficiaries across the 10 wards of Tarauni with N125 million in cash grants and distributed 100 motorcycles to constituents.

He also said he had paid registration fees for students sitting the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations, as well as provided financial assistance to hundreds of students in tertiary institutions.

“If elected, I will redouble my efforts in all these areas. My first, second and third priorities will be education, while healthcare, empowerment and youth and women development will also receive attention,” he said.

Similarly, the APC senatorial candidate for Kano Central, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, urged members of the campaign council to intensify grassroots mobilisation and educate voters on how to identify the party on the ballot.

He said voters needed to familiarise themselves with the party’s logo and symbol ahead of the elections.

“We must educate voters that on election day, they will see the APC logo on the ballot paper, not the faces of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf or other APC candidates. They must therefore be familiar with the party’s logo and symbol,” he said.