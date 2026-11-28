Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has recalled his late father, veteran actor Pete Edochie’s final moments at the hospital, saying he would never forget his father’s request.

Yul shared the tribute in a post on his X account @yuledochie, following the death of the veteran actor on Wednesday.

He said he had always prayed that his father would live much longer, describing the pain of losing him as terrible.

“I’ll never forget your last words to me at the hospital when you told me to hold your hand,” he wrote.

Yul recalled their close relationship, saying they shared long conversations, laughter and moments together, while his father constantly showed concern for his well-being.

He described Pete as a wonderful father, a kind-hearted man and a role model who taught him generosity, integrity and the importance of keeping his word.

“You taught me to be a giver. You taught me to be a man of integrity. You taught me to be a man of my word,” he said.

The actor also recalled promising to make his father proud when he joined Nollywood many years ago, expressing gratitude for having fulfilled that promise.

“I’m happy I made you proud. I’m happy I’ve kept your legacy going. I’m happy I celebrated you constantly,” he wrote.

Yul described his father as “a tough man, a strict father, a prayerful man, a good man”, adding that nobody who approached him for help ever left empty-handed.

He also expressed gratitude to God for making him Pete’s son and for the fulfilled life his father lived.

“I love you so much, Dad, but God loves you more. Rest well, Dad. The Lion of Africa,” he added. (NAN)