By John Alechenu

ABUJA — The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Arc. Peter Agada, has unveiled a governance model, tagged LabourDirect, which he said would reduce the cost of governance through direct labour, lower infrastructure costs and the elimination of contract inflation and financial leakages.

Agada unveiled the initiative on Tuesday during the flag-off of his presidential campaign and the presentation of his manifesto in Abuja.

Describing LabourDirect as the centrepiece of his proposed administration, he said it was designed to replace inflated contracts with a more transparent and cost-effective system of delivering public infrastructure.

He said, “Today, we do not just launch a campaign. We launch a movement, we flag off a new Nigeria.

“I stand before you to unveil my manifesto. Not a manifesto of promises. A manifesto of numbers. A manifesto of infrastructure. A manifesto of accountability. My manifesto is called LabourDirect.”

The YPP candidate identified the high cost of governance as a major factor contributing to Nigeria’s economic challenges, arguing that excessive spending on roads, buildings, electricity and water infrastructure leaves insufficient resources for education, healthcare and job creation.

He said Nigeria’s population, currently estimated at approximately 245 million, was projected to rise to 305 million in 10 years and 365 million in 20 years.

Agada also put the country’s Gross Domestic Product at $386.67 billion, while claiming that 154 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population, were living in multidimensional poverty.

“We are growing, but we are getting poorer. This is a jobless boom,” he said.

On the country’s debt burden, Agada said public debt stood at ₦166.79 trillion as of June 30, 2026, while debt servicing consumed ₦15.52 trillion, representing 45.2 per cent of government revenue.

He argued that the amount spent servicing debt had significantly reduced the resources available for critical public services.

“We spend ₦15.52 trillion, 45.2 per cent of all our revenue, just to service debt. Almost half of everything we earn goes to pay old debts. That is why we have no money for schools, hospitals, and roads,” he said.

Explaining the LabourDirect model, Agada said it would eliminate unnecessary intermediaries, ghost workers and inflated contracts, thereby reducing the cost of executing government projects.

Using road construction as an example, he claimed that while the government spends about ₦2.5 billion to construct one kilometre of road, his model could deliver the same distance for between ₦375 million and ₦500 million.

“I stand here today on a road that I built. Not with government money. Not with a loan. With LabourDirect.

“The government standard rate for a road like this is ₦2.5 billion per kilometre. I built this road for a fraction of that,” he said.

He added that the model could save between ₦2 billion and ₦2.125 billion per kilometre, representing savings of between 80 and 85 per cent.

Agada further projected that constructing 7,500 kilometres of roads under the conventional system would cost about ₦6.85 trillion, but LabourDirect could deliver the same projects for between ₦1.02 trillion and ₦1.37 trillion.

According to him, the proposed approach would save between ₦5.48 trillion and ₦5.83 trillion, which could be redirected towards building schools, clinics and electricity infrastructure.

He said the model would also introduce greater transparency and accountability by allowing Nigerians to monitor government projects through their mobile phones using the proposed LIN App or LIN Network.

“You can see every bag of cement. Every metre of road. Every naira spent. From your phone. No more ‘we cannot see the project.’ You will see it,” he said.

The presidential hopeful also unveiled what he described as a $100 billion Success Budget for the next five years, aimed at growing Nigeria’s GDP from its current $386.67 billion to $1 trillion by 2031.

He said the government would contribute $25 billion, while the LabourDirect model would unlock an additional $75 billion.

“Let us build Nigeria not with promises, but with infrastructure. Let us govern Nigeria not with circulars, but with code. Let us develop Nigeria not with borrowing, but with accountability,” Agada said.