Youth Forum backs Audi, warns against removal campaign

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Patriotic Nigeria Youth Forum (PNYF) has passed a vote of confidence on the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, warning that campaigns for his removal could undermine ongoing reforms and efforts to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure.

The forum said leadership continuity was important to consolidating the gains recorded by the Corps in professionalism, operational capacity and institutional development.

National Coordinator of PNYF, Comrade Olamide Odumosu, stated the position during the forum’s 2026 National Youth Day celebration, held under the theme, “Reimagining the Nigerian Youth: Leadership, Innovation and a Greater Nation.”

Odumosu specifically cautioned individuals and groups, including Mr Deji Adeyanju, reportedly campaigning for Audi’s removal, urging them to support their concerns with verifiable evidence rather than engage in activities capable of distracting the security agency from its statutory responsibilities.

He said decisions concerning the leadership of a strategic security institution should be guided by measurable performance, facts and the national interest.

According to him, the NSCDC has recorded improvements under Audi, particularly in protecting critical national assets, including oil and gas facilities, electricity installations, telecommunications infrastructure and other strategic public facilities.

“Before our eyes, the NSCDC under Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi has undergone remarkable transformation. The Corps has moved beyond its previous limitations and is increasingly demonstrating the professionalism, discipline and operational capacity expected of a modern security institution,” he said.

Odumosu added that Audi had demonstrated an understanding of institutional development and the strategic importance of protecting infrastructure vital to Nigeria’s economic stability and national security.

“These achievements deserve recognition and encouragement,” he said.

The forum maintained that sustained leadership could help consolidate ongoing reforms, particularly as the protection of critical infrastructure remained central to the country’s security and economic development.

It urged those dissatisfied with the Commandant-General’s leadership to channel their grievances through constructive engagement and evidence-based criticism rather than campaigns it said could generate unnecessary distractions.

Odumosu also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the protection of critical national assets as an important component of efforts to strengthen national security and stimulate economic growth.

He called on Nigerians, particularly young people, to support security agencies and recognise the contributions of personnel working to protect lives, property and essential infrastructure.

Forum seeks greater investment in youths

Beyond the debate over the NSCDC leadership, the forum called on the Federal Government and private sector to increase investment in skills development, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for young Nigerians.

Odumosu identified unemployment, poverty, inadequate access to quality education, insecurity and limited economic opportunities as major challenges confronting the country’s youth.

He urged the government to prioritise digital skills, artificial intelligence, vocational education, research, entrepreneurship and greater youth participation in governance.

The PNYF coordinator also challenged private companies to expand opportunities for young people through employment, internships, mentorship schemes, innovation grants and enterprise development programmes.

“Investing in young people is not charity; it is an investment in Nigeria’s economic growth, stability and prosperity,” he said.

He stressed that addressing the challenges facing young Nigerians required sustained collaboration among government institutions, businesses and civil society organisations.

Odumosu reaffirmed the forum’s commitment to promoting responsible citizenship, leadership development, patriotism, innovation and national unity.

He also urged young Nigerians to embrace peaceful democratic participation, respect for the rule of law and active involvement in national development, saying the country’s future depended significantly on their contributions towards building a secure and prosperous nation.