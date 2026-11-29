By Efe Onodjae

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has warned that no one can invade a community, kill its leader and expect residents to remain silent, following the killing of the president-general of Uduere community in connection with the recent violence in the state.

Oborevwori stated this at the All Progressives Congress, APC, campaign rally in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, where he spoke against the killing and the use of firearms during political campaigns.

The governor said: “You can’t come to my community, kill our president-general and expect the community to leave you. No. You can’t do that. It’s not done anywhere.”