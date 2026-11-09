Brighton’s Yohanna makes Chelle’s 23-man list for DR Congo clash

Chelle

Brighton forward Zadok Yohanna and Molde FC midfielder Daniel Daga have been named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2028 Olympic Games football qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Head coach Èric Chelle included the duo among the foreign-based players selected for the two-legged second-round qualifying tie as the Olympic Eagles seek a place at next year’s U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The tournament will also determine Africa’s representatives at the men’s football event of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Goalkeeper Michael Atata, who has received several invitations to the senior national team, is also included alongside SJK FC’s Samuel James and Rivers United’s Clinton Andy.

Other notable names in the squad include Genk defender Christian Akpan, FC Basel’s Victory Akpe, Tromsø defender Vince Osuji, Fulham midfielder Chibuzor Nwoko and Benfica forward Peter Edokpolor.

Seven players from the Nigeria Premier Football League are also included in the squad.

The first leg will take place at Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi on Friday, November 13, while the return fixture is scheduled for November 17 at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.

Nigeria received a bye in the first qualifying round and must overcome DR Congo over two legs to advance to the final qualifying round.

Meanwhile, assistant coach Deniran Ortega will lead the Olympic Eagles against DR Congo in Chelle’s absence as the Franco-

Malian coach focuses on the Super Eagles’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Tanzania.

Ortega, who has worked with the U-23 players since the team’s camp opened two weeks ago, will be assisted by Ikorodu City head coach Bright Ozebagbe.

The scheduling conflict means Chelle will oversee the senior team during the same international window in which the Olympic Eagles play their qualifying fixtures.

Nigeria’s full 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Samuel James (SJK FC, Finland), Clinton Andy (Rivers United), Michael Atata (Ikorodu City).

Defenders: Christian Akpan (Genk FC, Belgium), Victory Akpe (FC Basel, Switzerland), Vince Osuji (Tromsø IL, Norway), Emmanuel Godwin (Pardubice FC, Czechia), Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United), Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United), Aliu Sugau (Barau FC).

Midfielders: John Otomewo (Reims FC, France), Daniel Daga (Molde FC, Norway), Wilfred George (Kristiansund FC, Norway), Chibuzor Nwoko (Fulham FC, England), Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City), Sadiq Saleh (FC Metta, Latvia), Victor Samuel (Pardubice FC, Czechia).

Forwards: Peter Edokpolor (SL Benfica, Portugal), Sulaiman Sani (Al-Qadsiah FC, Saudi Arabia), Umar Abubakar (FC Famalicao, Portugal), Zadok Yohanna (Brighton FC, England), Abdullahi Umar (Hradec Kralove, Czechia), Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme).

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