Yilwatda charges North-Central APC leaders to unite for Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has charged governors, governorship candidates and party leaders across the North-Central region to unite stakeholders and intensify mobilisation for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Yilwatda gave the charge at the APC presidential campaign rally held at Azaria Road Stadium, Jos, Plateau State, where Tinubu’s campaign train received a large turnout of party leaders, supporters and residents.

The APC national chairman expressed satisfaction with the turnout and what he described as a renewed spirit of unity among party leaders and supporters in Plateau State.

He urged residents to translate the enthusiasm demonstrated at the rally into votes, insisting that the state must deliver a record-breaking victory for Tinubu.

Yilwatda declared that political leaders in Plateau State were fully united behind the President, assuring him that the support demonstrated at the rally would be reflected at the ballot box.

He also described Tinubu as a promise keeper who had fulfilled his commitments to Plateau State, saying the administration’s performance provided a basis for continued public support.

A major highlight of the rally was the presentation of APC flags to the party’s governorship candidates across the North-Central states, in what the party described as a demonstration of its commitment to strengthening its political structures and securing victory at all levels.

Speaking further, Yilwatda urged APC governors, governorship candidates and party leaders in the region to set aside personal interests and political differences, unite all stakeholders and work towards a common electoral objective.

In Plateau State, he urged party leaders to consolidate the unity already achieved and mobilise support for Tinubu and all APC candidates.

In Benue State, he called on the governor and party leaders to harmonise competing interests, bring political stakeholders together and mobilise voters for the party.

For Niger State, the APC chairman expressed confidence in the state leadership’s ability to use the party’s flag as a rallying point to unite members and secure victory for Tinubu and other candidates.

Similarly, while presenting the party’s flag to its governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Wadada, Yilwatda urged him and other party leaders to provide purposeful leadership, unite stakeholders and mobilise support for the President.

He also called for concerted efforts towards greater prosperity, peace and development in the state.

The APC chairman stressed that the North-Central region must approach the 2027 elections with a common purpose, urging party structures, elected officials, candidates and grassroots mobilisers to intensify engagement with voters.

He said the enthusiasm witnessed at the Jos rally must be sustained and translated into votes across the region.

“Our strength lies in our unity, our strategy is effective mobilisation, and our destination is victory. I therefore charge all our governors, governorship candidates and party leaders across the North Central to unite every stakeholder in their respective states and work together to deliver maximum votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Jos rally has demonstrated what we can achieve when we stand together. We must sustain this momentum, take our message to every community and ensure that our commitment to the President is reflected in our votes,” he said.

Yilwatda assured party members and supporters that the APC would sustain its mobilisation drive, strengthen its structures and work collectively towards victory for Tinubu and all its candidates in the 2027 general elections.