Yiaga Africa: Youth participation in 2027 elections declines by 20%

Yiaga Africa, an NGO, says the number of young people under 35 expected to participate in the forthcoming general elections has declined by a further 20 per cent, in spite of the enactment of the Not Too Young to Run law.

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Dr Samson Itodo, made this known at the Ready To Run Bootcamp for young candidates of political parties under the age of 35 years in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme, which is funded by the European Union, has the theme: “Ready to Run Bootcamp: From Aspiration to Representation”.

Itodo, represented by its Programme Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Faruk, said that following the passage of the law in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, young people under 35 constituted 38 per cent of candidates in the 2019 general elections

The executive director said that the percentage further dropped to about 28 per cent in 2023.

Itodo attributed the decline to the high costs for nomination forms, campaigning, along with party structures and primary control among others.

The executive director added that this leaned toward established interests, which had pushed young people to the margins and made securing political tickets difficult.

He said: “The first thing Yiaga is doing is what we are doing here today, you know, there is the narrative that says young people are not ready to run.

“Yiaga Africa is also changing that narrative to say young people are ready to run, and we are doing that through the Ready to Run boot camps to ensure that young people are ready to run.

“​We have also done a lot of electoral reform advocacy; a lot of the changes to the Electoral Act have been as a result of advocacy.

​”While there have been attempts to reduce the high cost of nominations, also ensure that parties are more democratic and inclusive in a way that supports young people.

“​Some of these advocacy efforts have been fruitful, some of them have taught us lessons.

“We will continue to advocate for an electoral process that accommodates more young people, is more inclusive, less expensive and as democratic as possible,” he said.

​Itodo urged INEC and stakeholders to emphasise on ensuring a credible, secure, and logistically sound electoral process that the outcomes would reflect the will of the people.

He also urged young Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), participate fully and peacefully as voters, candidates, or agents, and refuse to sit out the democratic process.

In his remarks, the Founder, African Governance Institute for Development, Mr Seyi Adisa admitted that running for office was more difficult for young people, as elections required not only financial resources but also “social capital”.

According to him, while older individuals generally have more experience and social capital, young people can win elections.

“It is more difficult, but achievable with the right strategies, networks, coalitions, and alliances,”he said.

Adisa said although some established political parties had strong structures, many were open to young candidates if they brought value, capacity, and strong backing from their party and peers.

“​Age is not the sole criterion; candidates must bring substantive contributions, be strong party members, and have community support rather than relying solely on youth or personal funds.

​”While laws like the “Not Too Young to Run” lowered the age barrier, progress has not been as fast as hoped. The political environment remains dynamic, and young candidates still face cultural, financial, and systemic barriers.

“​The key challenge isn’t just that young people are running, but whether they are prepared to win, ” he said.

A facilitator, Dr Samuel Oguche, said while aspiration was encouraged, candidates must “play by the rules” for democracy to thrive, the rule of law must reign, which means obedience to the law rather than acting as violators of it.

Oguche said candidates must know the terrain of elections was regulated by law, governed by instruments such as the Constitution, the Electoral Act, INEC regulations, and guidelines, and internal rules of political parties and judicial authorities.

Oguche, a Senior Executive Fellow from the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, said compliance was required from the pre-election stage through the election and post-election stages.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Oladipupo Ogunseye, the ADC candidate, House of Representatives, Mushin II, in Lagos State, said youth participation faced significant entry barriers.

Ogunseye, who said he started politics at the age of 18, said that contesting for political office required substantial financial, mental, and emotional resources as well as experience and relationship-building.

According to him, because of these demands, many young people do not actively participate in contesting for office, though many are involved in political party membership and youth group activities.

The candidate said he did not necessarily brand himself solely as a “young person running, ” as it could sometimes feel like a disadvantage with the electorate.

To bridge the gap between perception and reality, he noted that the entry barrier must be lowered so more young people could participate as candidates and aspirants.

He said: “Increased participation will prove that young people can succeed in office, establishing a positive sample size to encourage further youth representation.”

NAN reports that the programme brought together young aspiring candidates for an engaging learning experience designed to strengthen their capacity, build their confidence, and prepare them for effective political participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Through the Ready To Run initiative, Yiaga Africa is equipping young aspiring political candidates aged 35 and below with the knowledge, skills, and tools to navigate the journey towards elective office.

The boot camp featured practical sessions on campaign strategy. Political participation and the dynamics of the electoral environment.