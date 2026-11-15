Yari to critics: You did nothing about insecurity for 20 yrs

Abdulaziz Yari

…Says, FAAC allocations now in trillions

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Director General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has told those saying the party has no plan for security that they did nothing about insecurity in 20 years.



He spoke on Saturday at the APC presidential rally in Jos, the Plateau State capital.



“Those who are saying we don’t have plan for security, I want to remind them that they did nothing about insecurity for over 20 years about it because it started during their time,” Yari said.



According to him, the APC will implement its manifesto to the letter, promising that by 2031 almost everything promised would have been achieved.



Yari told the gathering that Plateau’s political players had come out to assure the President of the state’s votes in the 2027 general election.



“The key players, active players in the Plateau politics are all here before you to give you the assurances that 2027 Plateau is 101% assured,” he said.



He described Tinubu as “the person that met the federation account of Nigeria as at June 2023 at N732 billion. But today, we thank God, Mr President, we thank you for your hard work and your special leadership. We are now counting the federation account in trillions.”