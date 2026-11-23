Barcelona’s Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 4 football match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Lamine Yamal will not travel with his Barcelona team-mates to take on Sabah in the Champions League due to an ankle problem, the Catalan giants said on Monday.

Star forward Yamal is being left at home “as a precaution” due to “discomfort in his right ankle” picked up during Sunday’s exciting 3-2 win over Villarreal.

The 19-year-old will be available for Barca’s La Liga fixture against Deportivo La Coruna this coming weekend, Barca confirmed.

Hansi Flick’s side currently sit three points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and are on course to automatically qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday’s match in Azerbaijan.