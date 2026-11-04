Yamal breaks Mbappe’s record as UCL’s highest-scoring teenager [See top 5]

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 4 football match between FC Barcelona and Aston Villa at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has surpassed Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé to become the highest-scoring teenager in UEFA Champions League history.

The 19-year-old set the new record after scoring in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Yamal capitalised on a defensive error by Villa in the seventh minute at Spotify Camp Nou, curling the ball beyond goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to register his 14th Champions League goal.

The goal moved him past Mbappé, who previously held the teenage scoring record with 13 goals in the competition.

Although the France international has scored 72 Champions League goals overall, Yamal has now claimed the record after just 37 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

The Spain international has also established several other milestones in the tournament, including becoming the youngest player to start a Champions League match proper.

Yamal achieved that feat at the age of 16 years and 83 days when he made his full European debut against FC Porto.

His latest achievement comes after an impressive showing at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, where he finished third behind Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Mbappé.

The Barcelona youngster has also enjoyed a productive start to the new season, recording 13 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Top 5 Highest-Scoring Teenagers in UEFA Champions League History

Lamine Yamal – 14 goals Kylian Mbappe – 13 goals Erling Haaland – 10 goals Patrick Kluivert – 7 goals Raul, Benzema and Belllingham – 6 goals each

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