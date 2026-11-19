The leaders of China, the United States and Russia kicked off their first trilateral talks on Thursday, aimed according to Beijing as “safeguarding world peace” but sparking alarm and derision elsewhere.

The meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, which analysts expect to be heavier in symbolism than breakthroughs, comes with Russia’s Ukraine offensive approaching the five-year mark.

Trump is bogged down by his war with Iran that has choked oil supplies and pushed up consumer prices worldwide, while an ascendant China is looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.

The Kylin Villa summit has stoked fears that the three powerful men want to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions impacting Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe.

Earlier Thursday, Trump and Putin held a meeting — their first since August 2025 — with the 80-year-old US president calling the Russian his “friend”, who responded in English: “Nice to meet you.”

Trump and Xi then came together — for the third time this year — for one-on-one discussions, with the US leader highlighting their “very special relationship”.

The two men’s talks were expected to touch on trade and potentially common rules for artificial intelligence, under the cloud of the Nvidia spy scandal.

“During this period, China-US relations have remained generally stable and improved, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and injecting stability and certainty into the world,” Xi said.

Putin, 74, and Xi, 73, held talks on Wednesday — their 50th meeting, the Chinese president said.

Beijing, Washington and Moscow have given different accounts of the agenda for the three-way meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Washington initially signalled that Ukraine was off the table, before Trump said the war would feature. Xi does not view the conflict as China’s problem to solve.

Trump said in his meeting with Xi however that both China and the United States were “looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine.”

The Kremlin has said that the agenda had not been finalised, but it would be hard to avoid discussing Ukraine at the meeting, which is set to last “no more than an hour”.

Germany was also due to host Ukraine’s allies for a “Coalition of the Willing” meeting on Thursday involving envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

China has said only that the trio will hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”.

Critics warned that the optics from the meeting will be damaging for the US president — but a fillip to Xi and Putin.

The meeting “gives Putin a platform to legitimise his war of aggression over Ukraine with seemingly little repercussions,” said Lyle Morris at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

– Nuclear disarmament –

Also up for discussion are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the United States and Russia must reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

“Look, we have 4,000 nuclear weapons. Russia has 3,800 nuclear weapons. China now has four or five hundred, but they’re going to catch (up),” Trump told Fox News from Shenzhen.

Trump has also that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “would like” to come to China to see him. The two met three times in Trump’s first term.

Pyongyang — which has drawn closer to Russia in recent years — has not officially responded, with state media showing Kim visiting on Wednesday a naval university.

Beijing on Thursday repeated that it had no information on any Kim visit.

– Airport welcome –

Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, Xi received Trump at the airport, with the men briefly hugging before a red-carpet greeting complete with cheering children and an air-force flyover.

This reciprocated the airport greeting Trump gave Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September.

“It’s a friendship relationship. It’s a respect relationship,” Trump told Fox News.

The airport welcome showed “great respect, and I appreciate that. That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China too,” Trump said.

Other world leaders at the APEC meeting include Japan’s Sanae Takaichi, South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung, Canada’s Mark Carney and Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

Takaichi, on her first visit since angering Beijing a year ago with comments about Taiwan, met Putin — relations are also tense — on Wednesday, Tokyo said.

Takaichi, who by Thursday afternoon had not held any formal meeting with Xi, said Thursday she wanted a “constructive and stable relationship” with China.

Despite their differences, all the leaders — including Putin — posed for the APEC “family photo” on Thursday in special scarves.

Xi opened the APEC leaders’ meeting on Thursday with a call to “reduce barriers to trade and investment”.

Trump said he opposed “any form of globalist regulation or anything to control and stifle” AI.