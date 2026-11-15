‘Xavi wants to play Xavi-style football’ – Klopp praises Netherlands coach

Germany’s newly appointed national football team head coach Jurgen Klopp gestures as he addresses a press conference at the headquarters of the German Football Federation (DFB) in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on July 24, 2026. Jurgen Klopp was named as the new head coach of the German men’s national football team on July 24, replacing Julian Nagelsmann who was dismissed after the team’s disappointing World Cup performance. Klopp, famed for his success during stints as coach at Borussia Dortmund and especially Liverpool, has been in talks with the DFB about trying to lead Germany — long a football powerhouse — back to prominence. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

Germany coach Jurgen Klopp praised Xavi Hernandez on Sunday, saying the new Netherlands coach already had the Dutch playing in his own image after just five games in charge.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of Monday’s meeting between the two old rivals, Klopp pointed to Friday’s 7-0 thumping of Greece in Amsterdam and said the former midfielder had made an impression.

Considered among the best midfielders in the history of the game, Xavi formed the core of a possession-dominant Barcelona side who won four Champions League titles. He also won the World Cup with Spain.

“They simply played some electric football,” Klopp said, adding: “Xavi wants to play Xavi-style football…

“He’s a coach who really pushes his approach to the limit. And that’s exciting. I always loved playing against teams who play like this.”

Third in the group with only the top two reaching the quarter-finals, Germany will need to beat the Netherlands to give themselves a chance.

“They’re a team who really come alive in European football,” Klopp said of the Netherlands.

“It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in football. It’s a great honour for me.”

Appointed in August, the Spaniard said he was beginning to understand the nature of the rivalry with Germany.

“Now I can understand more because I’m here and I feel this kind of rivalry. It will be a really good test for us,” Xavi said.

In his press conference, Xavi deflected Klopp’s praise and said the Netherlands’ big win over Greece was down to his players.

“It’s not Xavi-football. It’s all about the players. They are the most important. I don’t need to convince them to play this style of football, they have the capacity to play like the last game.

Germany and the Netherlands played out a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam in September, the first match in charge for both Klopp and Xavi.

Xavi said he would try and do the unexpected on Monday, but acknowledged it would not be easy against the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach.

“It’s difficult to surprise a coach like Jurgen Klopp,” Xavi said.

“He’s one of the best coaches in the past few years. And it’s an honour to come up against him tomorrow.”

Vanguard News