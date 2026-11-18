Fashola

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, has said the World Bank warned Nigeria that it would stop financing the country unless the Federal Government removed petrol subsidy.

Fashola, who served as Minister of Power under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, made the disclosure on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said the decision to remove the subsidy was not merely a policy choice, but was also influenced by legal provisions and Nigeria’s financial position at the time.

Fashola urged Nigerians to revisit President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural address, arguing that public attention had focused largely on the declaration that “subsidy is gone” without sufficient consideration of other parts of the speech.

He also cited the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which he said provided for petroleum products to be sold at competitive market rates, arguing that the provision had implications for any move to reinstate subsidy.

“The World Bank simply said, ‘We won’t finance your country again unless you remove subsidy.’ It was that simple,” he said.

Fashola said the issue had been discussed during the previous administration, when he was a member of the Federal Executive Council, adding that Nigeria was spending close to 90 per cent of its revenue on debt servicing.

He argued that the country could not afford to sustain the subsidy regime and challenged those advocating its restoration to explain how they intended to fund it.

The former minister also asked political opponents of the Tinubu administration to explain how they would implement an alternative policy if elected, saying some politicians who had previously supported subsidy removal had changed their positions after it became unpopular.

He said the Tinubu administration deserved commendation for maintaining the policy despite the economic difficulties it had imposed on Nigerians.

“What this government deserves commendation for is not falling over on its word and saying, ‘Because the people like it, let’s bring it back.’ It was a road to perdition,” he said.

Fashola, however, acknowledged that subsidy removal had affected household livelihoods and increased the cost of living, but said the government was introducing other measures to cushion the impact.

He listed tax reforms, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), salary adjustments and compressed natural gas (CNG) initiatives among the measures being deployed to address the economic pressures.

He also cited a decline in inflation from above 30 per cent to about 14 per cent, arguing that reversing the subsidy policy midway could disrupt the progress recorded.

The former governor recalled the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P), introduced under former President Goodluck Jonathan, as an earlier attempt to manage the proceeds from subsidy removal.

He said the programme’s chairman resigned after developing concerns about the management of its funds.

In August, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, said he would restore petrol subsidy if elected president in the 2027 general election.