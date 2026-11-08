Woman arrested over poisoning of co-wife’s children in Niger

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By Clare Nnabuike, Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a woman, Mariya Abdullahi, over the alleged poisoning of her co-wife’s two children in Takuti community, Lapai Local Government Area, leaving one dead and the other receiving treatment in hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 6 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, when the suspect allegedly administered a substance suspected to be poison to the children, aged four and nine.

The victims reportedly became unconscious and were rushed to a nearby clinic, where one of them was confirmed dead. The other child was referred to a general hospital for further treatment and was responding to medical attention, according to the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed the incident in a statement, adding that the suspect had been arrested and was undergoing interrogation.

Abiodun said preliminary police investigations indicated that Abdullahi claimed she was influenced by a friend to commit the alleged act because she could not bear a child for her husband.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna for further investigation and prosecution.

The police statement read: “On 6th November, 2026, at about 6 a.m., a report was received at Lapai Division that one Mariya Abdullahi of Takuti, via Lapai, administered some substance suspected to be poison to the children of her co-wife.

“Police operatives moved to the scene and discovered that the two children, aged nine and four, had been given the substance to drink, as a result of which they became unconscious.

“They were immediately rushed to a nearby clinic, but on arrival, one of the victims gave up the ghost, while the other was referred to the general hospital and is responding to treatment.

“The suspect was arrested and is undergoing further interrogation. She claimed that she was influenced by a friend to commit the act because she could not bear a child for her husband.

“She will soon be transferred to SCID Minna for diligent prosecution.”