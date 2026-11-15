Wizkid, Jada P celebrates daughter Morayo’s 2nd birthday

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and his partner, Jada P, have celebrated the second birthday of their daughter, Morayo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jada P shared adorable photographs of their two-year-old, with balloons and a beautifully decorated birthday cake on her X page (formally Twitter) @jada3_p on Sunday.

Post reads: “My Daughter is TWO”.

The birthday post attracted warm wishes from fans who flooded social media with congratulatory messages and videos celebrating Morayo, fondly called “Big Mo” and “Princess Morayo.”

Some fans also linked the birthday date to Wizkid’s 2024 single, “Kese (Dance),” from his album dedicated to his late mother.

The family has also made public appearances together, including at the opening of Kōzo in Los Angeles, where they were seen sharing smiles marking the milestone with a celebration of the toddler’s growth.