Without manufacturing $1trn economy is an illusion

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By Dele Sobowale

Japan in fact offers a relevant historical example of what can happen to an economy which falls behind in the global manufacturing race. Even in Africa, the Giant of Africa is lagging behind at least three other economies in the scale and scope of manufacturing. Consequently, the politically-motivated promise to make Nigeria a one trillion dollar economy by 2030 is only one of the many illusions of the Tinubu administration. Desirable as it is, a $1 trillion economy is unachievable for reasons too numerous to discuss now, but, the cardinal reason is Nigeria’s weak manufacturing base – forcing us to import thousands of products which we can, with little effort, produce locally.

I was a Senior Lecturer/Consultant working with the Nigerian Institute of Management, NIM, in 1992, when Morita wrote the article in which that statement was made. The NIM Library was my second home and office. When not busy teaching courses in Sales, Marketing and General Management, I was in the Library reading and gathering materials for my lectures, as well as my book of quotations, VBQ – which was published in 2007. Japan was the world’s second largest manufacturing economy as well as the second largest economy; and was threatening the American leadership in that regard. Several books were written on the Art of Japanese Management; leading American Business Schools included courses in Japanese business methods in their curricula as compulsory subjects. The Japanese economy was growing at 7 to 10 per cent annually; and projections were made regarding when it would overtake the US as the largest economy globally. China and India were nowhere in sight. Then, something happened.

Science and technology brought new products which called for new and modern factories. Western investors, scared by Japan’s growing economic prowess, diverted investments to other Asian economies – South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and China. Gradually, several South East Asian nations started challenging Japan in sectors such as electronics and ship building. Unnoticeable at first, but the steady erosion of Japanese share of global manufacturing eventually took its toll. Today, the second and third leading manufacturers are China and India. China is now the largest manufacturer; hotly pursued by China. Japan has dropped to the fifth position in global ranking measured in terms of Gross Domestic Productivity, GDP. China, not Japan, is now threatening the US leadership. Manufacturing is the primary reason for that change in the fortunes of nations.

Nigeria Is Missing The Boat Once Again

“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” – George Santayana, 1863-1952, VBQ p 93.

It might be difficult for the Generation Z youths to believe that Nigeria once embarked on rapid industrialization. The Gowon administration sent delegations to the United States in 1974 to appeal to young and well-educated Nigerians to return home and fill vacant positions opening up in manufacturing in several industrial layouts in Lagos, Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Portharcourt and Aba. I was one of those who responded to the call to return home and help Nigeria’s transformation to a manufacturing giant. On arrival in August 1974, my first working experience was at the Ilupeju Industrial Layout in Lagos. I soon discovered there were others in Lagos State – Ikeja, Iganmu and Apapa. My first trip to Portharcourt and Aba revealed the Trans Amadi and Ogbor Hill layouts respectively; the Northern legs of the national familiarization tour took me to Kano’s Bompai, Kaduna and Anglo Jos in Plateau state. Granted, everything I saw could not have been more than a few establishments on Route 128, Massachusetts, USA – where I gained industrial experience. But it was a promising start. Construction of new factories and expansion of old factories was going on at feverish pace. Jobs were available everywhere. I left manufacturing enterprises in 1990 after working in five different industrial layouts. The last was in Kalambina, Sokoto State.

Unfortunately, the 16 years between 1974 and 1990 represented the period of the rise and decline of manufacturing in Nigeria. Instead of building on what we started, gradual decline set in. SPARS, a retail outlet, has replaced our factory for analgesics and cough syrup. The brewery in Bompai lies in ruins; and the rice mill in Sokoto remains shut since 1991. Right now, the current reforms embarked upon by President Tinubu threaten to again set in motion the process which made manufacturing extremely difficult in Nigeria.

Current Situation: No Power; Expensive Credit

“Power supply plunges as gas shortage, water level worsen.”

VANGUARD, November 6, 2026

Manufacturing became very attractive in the 1970s when the Kainji Hydro Power Station was established. None of the industrial estates could have been started without relatively reliable public power supply. Definitely, Nigerian Paper Mill, Jeba; Nigerian Sugar Company, NISUCO and the Nigerian Yeast and Alcohol Manufacturing Company, both at Bacita, Kwara State could not have been started if they had to operate on generators. I was a consultant for the three; and I recall the discussions with their Chief Executive Officers. Without exception, they were certain their companies could not survive on generators. They were absolutely correct. On November 5, 2026, Nigeria was able to supply only 2,926MW to the entire nation. That is deeply concerning for two reasons. One, we achieved capacity to generate 4,000MW per day as far back as 2012. Fourteen years later, the Federal Government is still offering the same excuses for remaining stuck at 4,000MW on a good day. No $1 trillion economy generates less than 45,000MW. South Africa is Africa’s largest economy, far less than the $1 trillion economy. But, it already provides more than 45,000MW.

“Banks’ loan to manufacturers slumps 26.8% to N5.19trn.”

VANGUARD, October 26, 2026.

Credit is the soul of business and has been an axiom for several hundred years. Banks and financial institutions were established primarily to promote businesses; not to finance government deficits. The Great Depression in the last century, as well as the rise of Keynesianism, gave rise to governments invading banks to borrow funds for their operations. Deficit spending, once proposed as a short-term measure, has hardened into a permanent feature of fiscal policy. Very few governments now attempt to balance their budgets. Reliance on deficit spending and perpetual borrowing is the new normal. In the process, banks are increasingly called upon to extend credits to the government. Private sector borrowers, especially manufacturers are bearing the brunt of the new situation.

Nigerian manufacturers are being hammered three ways. First, they don’t receive as much as they would want. Second, the interest rates are exorbitant. Third, they compete against foreign producers whose governments provide support across the board and whose banks charge single digit interest rates. How we expect Nigerian manufacturers paying 30 per cent to compete with Chinese paying 2 per cent remains a mystery to me.

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