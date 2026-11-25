Atiku

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has said many Nigerians would have lost interest in democracy without former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s consistent fight for due process.

Frank, a political activist, made the remark in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja to mark the 80th birthday of the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress ADC.

“Without you, many Nigerians would have totally lost interest in the democratic process but your courage energised not just a few Nigerians and I believe they (Nigerians across regions) will reward you with massive votes in 2027 general elections,” he said.

He described Atiku as an “enduring symbol of democratic resilience, national unity, educational advancement and entrepreneurial excellence.”

According to him, reaching the age of 80 is not merely a celebration of longevity but an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the former Vice President’s contributions to nation-building and democratic development.

Frank said Atiku’s consistent advocacy for democratic governance, political inclusion, constitutionalism, freedom of expression and the protection of democratic institutions had made him an influential figure in the country’s political history.

He said the former Vice President’s political journey showed an uncommon belief in healthy political competition, tolerance of divergent opinions and the need for an environment where every Nigerian, irrespective of background, could aspire to leadership.

The activist singled out Atiku’s passion for education, describing his investment in the educational development of young Nigerians as one of his most enduring legacies. In his view, Atiku recognised education as a powerful instrument for social transformation, human capital development and national prosperity.

Frank also applauded what he called Atiku’s detribalised disposition. “Atiku Abubakar represents a Nigeria where our differences should be sources of strength rather than instruments of division. His disposition towards people from different ethnic and religious backgrounds reinforces the belief that our common humanity and shared national aspirations must always take precedence over primordial considerations,” he said.

He praised the former Vice President’s business acumen, describing his journey in the private sector as evidence of entrepreneurial vision, courage and discipline. Frank said Atiku’s contributions to business and education showed that leadership extends beyond occupying public office to creating opportunities, empowering people and investing in institutions that can outlive individuals.

The former APC spokesman noted that in recent years Atiku had remained a prominent voice in national conversations on democratic governance, political accountability, economic reforms and the future of Nigeria. At 80, he added, the former Vice President’s experience, political maturity and understanding of the country’s complex socio-economic realities remained valuable assets in the quest for stability, unity and sustainable development.

“At a time when Nigeria needs greater tolerance, inclusive leadership, democratic maturity and a renewed commitment to nation-building, the values Atiku Abubakar represents deserve recognition and reflection,” Frank said.