With God, it isn’t too late, by Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, congratulations! Welcome to the 11th month of the year. This month beginning on a Sunday, should give you hope that something miraculous could still manifest in your life before the year runs out.

Beloved, you have often heard of the 11th hour miracle. It simply means a sudden divine intervention in one’s life.

It could also mean a turn- around by divine intervention in a case that people have termed “hopeless”. It is the time when in the calculation of man, nothing of joy can ever show up for that person.

But God is has the power that no human being possesses.

He is The Almighty God!

What readily comes to mind is the story of workers hired to work in a farm recorded in Matthew 20 vs.6-9 ( KJV): “ And about the eleventh hour he went out, and found others standing idle, and saith unto them, Why stand ye here all the day idle?

They say unto him, Because no man hath hired us. He saith unto them, Go ye also into the vineyard; and whatsoever is right, that shall ye receive.

So when even was come, the lord of the vineyard saith unto his steward, Call the labourers, and give them their hire, beginning from the last to the first.

And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour, they received every man a penny”.

After they were paid, the Bible tells us what happened in verses 10& 11: “ But when the first came, they supposed that they should have received more; and they likewise received every man a penny.

And when they received it, they murmured against the good man of the house”.

For us the issue is why did they murmur? They murmured because the man that came last and worked for a few hours received the same pay as those who began work on the farm much earlier.

So, workers that reported early felt cheated. Not because they were paid less but because the person that came last got exactly what they were paid.

On the other hand, the man that came last would be joyful because his input was not underrated. He earned more than he actually deserved. He actually got the 11th hour blessing because he came when work was over and they hadn’t much to do

Beloved, I may not know that area in which you need the intervention of God but let me assure that though year 2026 is gradually rolling away, God can roll in your miracle this 11th month.

I’ll share with you an amazing testimony at the Hearken Unto Me O Lord ( HUMOL) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Magodo last Wednesday.

She told the congregation “ I got married in 1987 to be precise. My cousin (name with held ) invited me here. I am a member of Solid Rock at Ojodu. I was trusting God for the fruit of the womb going from one church to another.

So, I was praying the R.C.C.G. camp, Solid Rock, Humol, in fact before that time, I had gone to so many places before I settled with God and God took away my reproach”.

At this stage she began to shed tears of joy. In her hands was a baby girl about a year old. Shouting thank you Jesus, Hallelujah!

She continued, “ 2023 Annual Convention of R.C.C.G titled Beyond Expectations. Ephesians 3 vs. 20, the God that is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all that we think and ask, according to the power that worketh in us, that message touched me though I have faith in God that there is nothing God cannot do but after that particular programme, I went to Open Heavens House in the camp and I prayed . I cried to God, I wept , Ah Jesus! ( tears o joy).

I had gone through a lot in my matrimonial home. I suffered a lot from a strange woman ( tears of joy again) . So, I started a procedure. That procedure I started to the glory of God, November 2023, I was confirmed pregnant.”

There is someone reading this article, this November, you too would be confirmed pregnant in the name of Jesus.

The testimony continues, “ I didn’t do the procedure at LASUTH but I was referred there. When I got there, one of the doctors said, Madam you cannot go home because I was already hypertensive before I got pregnant. They said my life was in danger. When they did delivery, the baby was 1.3kg and I went through a lot but the glory of God, I am alive today with my baby in my hands. Let somebody shout Hallelujah!”

The congregation erupted in shouts of Hallejuah and the regional Pastor, Pastor Benjamin Ajayeoba declared “ Your joy shall be permanent in Jesus name”.

She later also said, “ I was 64 years old when I delivered this baby”.

Beloved, the congregation broke into a Yoruba song that is interpreted to mean, “ What is it that you cannot do O God..

Brethren, even the Pastors were amazed at the Lord’s doing.

Sister and Brother, as long as you keep faith with the LORD, you can have a testimony better than this woman’s.

I confirm her age is true because, she told me when he retired from public service.

The guest Pastor for the programme, Pastor Peter Olawale, an Assistant General Overseer at R.C.C.G and Intercontinental prayer coordinator, said, her testimony moved him because he is aware that there many others in similar situation .

He said the testimony drew tears from him because he knows that what she has passed through, some others are going through a similar situation. .

Beloved, from this woman’s testimony, you should come to realize that God it is never too late.

Just imagine the mockery that she must have gone through. I imagine how much money she had spent on medical attention.

Do you also realize from her testimony that medical procedure requires spiritual backing to be successful?

Prayer was the spiritual power behind the procedure that produced a baby girl for a woman of 64 years.

If she got pregnant in November 2023, it means she put to bed in 2024.

For a woman that got married in 1987, that is 37 years of waiting.

Brethren, how long have you been waiting for a miracle?

Even if you have waited as long as this woman, it simply means that yours is still possible. In other words, there is hope for you in Christ.

Colossians 1 vs. 27: “ To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory”.

Brethren, perhaps that challenge has made it look like you are putting on a garment of shame. That is the way, the people of world see you but God is able to put on you the garment of glory if you remain steadfast with the Lord.

Besides prayer, another weapon that can be used to defeat a challenge is Confession.

You need to confess to yourself what the word of God says about your situation.

What you say is most likely to be what the Lord would give you.

In another edition, we’ll discuss the power of Confession in details.

As we progress in the month of November, keep hope alive and believe God that it isn’t too late for your miracle to manifest only if you depend solely on God.

The Lord reigns forever!