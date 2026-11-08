WIMBIZ pushes for more women in business, leadership through mentorship

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has renewed its push for greater participation of women in business and leadership, identifying mentorship, visibility and empowerment as key tools for helping women access opportunities and advance their careers.

The Executive Head of WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, said the organisation was committed to inspiring and empowering women to attain leadership positions while equipping them to become entrepreneurs.

Speaking during an interview at the organisation’s 25th annual conference in Lagos, Akingbohungbe said WIMBIZ connects experienced and accomplished women with emerging leaders to guide them through the challenges of building careers and businesses.

“We’re big on mentoring. We connect mentors, accomplished and experienced women with rising leaders so they can handhold them and show them the path so they’re not reinventing the wheel,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of visibility, noting that women needed to make their abilities known, develop confidence and put themselves forward for leadership opportunities.

According to her, many women often hold back from applying for leadership positions because they feel they are not qualified, whereas men are more likely to take the chance.

“Most times women will think I’m not qualified and all of that, but men would apply. And we also have the potential,” she said.

Akingbohungbe said WIMBIZ was therefore working to ensure women recognise their capabilities and have the confidence to pursue opportunities in business and public service.

“At WIMBIZ, we train, mentor, empower women. We give women a right to be entrepreneurs at the same time,” she added.

She described the organisation’s partnership with Autos, its official automobile partner for the annual conference, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

She said the partnership would also provide discounts to WIMBIZ members and free vehicle servicing for two years.

The 25th annual conference was held under the theme, “Rooted, Rising, Ready: Born in Africa, Built for the World.”