Wike

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Deputy National Leader (South-East) of Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN), Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, has described as an insult to the people of Imo State and the South-East a reported request by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to lead President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in the state.

Ngoforo, an indigene of Imo State, said Wike’s reported demand suggested that the state lacked the political capacity and leadership structures to determine its own political direction.

He questioned why a political figure from outside Imo would seek to take charge of the president’s re-election campaign in a state with a history of producing prominent national figures and successful entrepreneurs.

Ngoforo, in a statement, alleged that Wike’s political ambition reflected a desire to dominate and control political affairs in the South-East rather than build genuine partnerships with the people.

He warned against what he described as attempts by outsiders to assume the role of colonial masters over the region’s political space.

The RHGN leader maintained that Imo State possessed the political maturity, leadership capacity and grassroots structures to determine its electoral choices without external control.

He insisted that no individual could claim ownership of the state’s political destiny.

Ngoforo, however, expressed confidence that President Tinubu would secure re-election in Imo State in 2027, citing the mobilisation capacity of RHGN across the state.

He said members of the organisation were already engaging communities and voters, taking the Renewed Hope message to the grassroots and building support for the President.