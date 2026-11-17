Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, yesterday, accused opposition political parties of deliberately fomenting trouble to make it appear that President Bola Tinubu is responsible for political violence ahead of the 2027 elections.



Wike made the allegation during the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) in the FCT at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.



The minister, who expressed confidence in the APC’s chances in the upcoming elections, claimed that opposition parties knew they had already lost and were creating political tension to discredit the ruling party.



Wike said: “You have what it takes to win this election. The other parties know. Let me just tell you the simple truth. The other parties know they have lost the election.



“What are they doing now? What they are doing now is to foment crisis—foment problems to make it look as if it is the government; it is the presidential candidate of the APC party who is fomenting trouble.



“They (opposition) are the ones causing trouble. You (APC PCC) don’t need to cause trouble because you have already won the election.



“They (opposition parties) foment trouble and report as if they are not the ones that have created that problem. So, we must be on alert.”



Wike also told members of the Rainbow Coalition to make sure the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, do not get 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT in the January 16, 2027 general elections.



He warned the members against assuming the contest was already won, saying the election was a chance for the APC to show its political strength in the territory.



On how to sell the president’s record, he said: “You don’t need to go and see a prophet. You don’t need to go and see any doctor or anybody to tell you what to do. It is obvious; it is factual. Look at what Mr President has done for the people of the FCT. These are the tools you need to campaign.”



Wike also dared opposition politicians to set projects built before 2023 beside those delivered since Tinubu took office, arguing that the work going on in the city centre and the satellite towns spoke for itself.