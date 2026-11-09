Wike criticises ADC over reaction to court judgment

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over its comments on the court judgment that removed the Senator David Mark-led executive committee of the party.

Wike spoke at a town hall interactive meeting with political stakeholders, traditional rulers and residents of Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

He said political parties should serve as vehicles for development and good governance rather than platforms for persistent internal conflicts.

The minister also accused opposition politicians of placing personal ambitions above the welfare and development of the people.

“Isn’t it that a party is a vehicle that you enter intentionally to go where you are going? When you get there, you talk about development, you talk about good governance, and how you can bring welfare to your people,” he said.

Wike commended area council chairmen and political leaders across party lines who had agreed to work together in the interest of the FCT.

He urged residents to reject politicians who only appear during election periods with promises, calling on them to support leaders whose performance could be assessed through infrastructure delivery and empowerment initiatives.

The minister said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had taken steps to address the country’s economic challenges and grant the FCT greater administrative autonomy.

He cited the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, appointment of an indigene of the territory as Head of Service and removal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) as examples of the administration’s achievements.

Wike assured residents that the administration would take difficult decisions where necessary to deliver critical infrastructure, complete abandoned road projects and expand political representation for the people of the FCT.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Nuhu Daniel Kwali; traditional rulers led by the Etsu of Kwali, Luka Ayedoo Nizassan III; councillors and representatives of the six area councils of the FCT.