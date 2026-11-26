By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Football Association has released the written reasons for overturning Leny Yoro’s red card for Manchester United against Liverpool, despite refereeing body Pro Ref maintaining that the on-field decision was not clearly wrong.

According to Sky Sports, the FA’s independent regulatory commission unanimously ruled that referee Sam Barrott made an “obvious error” in deciding Liverpool striker Alexander Isak had an obvious goalscoring opportunity when Yoro fouled him during United’s 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The panel said Isak’s touch was so heavy that he had lost control of the ball, allowing United goalkeeper Senne Lammens to close in and potentially gather it before the striker could shoot.

“Taking the foul committed by Yoro out of the scenario, Isak would not have had an obvious goalscoring opportunity,” the commission said in its written reasons.

The decision overturned Yoro’s one-match suspension, making the defender available for United’s Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

Pro Ref chief refereeing officer Howard Webb had defended the officials’ decision, saying Isak was moving quickly towards the ball and that it was “certainly not clearly wrong” to judge he would reach it before Lammens.

United submitted video evidence from several angles, as well as footage of Brighton defender Pascal Struijk’s red card against Sunderland, which was overturned after an appeal. The club also argued that Isak would have been at least 1.8 metres short of the ball without Yoro’s challenge.

The commission said it could not test the validity of United’s distance analysis and therefore viewed it with caution.

A separate Premier League Key Match Incidents panel is reported to have backed the original decision; its findings for the matchweek are due to be published on December 2.