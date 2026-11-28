By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, has called for President Bola Tinubu to remain in office for 10 years, saying the period would allow him to complete ongoing projects and deliver lasting reforms.

Akande made the call during an interview on the Frankly Speaking with Icon podcast, published on Friday.

“He should remain in office, if possible, for another 10 years; otherwise, we go back to the situation of ‘Ebinpawa’ because there has been a foundation for hunger,” Akande said.

He cited the Olubadan’s comments on road projects across the South-West, including routes linking Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta, Oyo and Ikire, as evidence of the administration’s ongoing work.

Quoting the traditional ruler, Akande said: “If you are working like this, and this had not been done 50 years before you, what again do we still say you should do, and you have not done?

“But so that you will be able to complete this good job that you started, Ibadan people and Oyo State people are supporting you to do another four years.”

Akande also blamed successive military administrations for what he described as decades of neglect of agriculture, education and economic development, saying their policies contributed to the country’s present difficulties.

“Forty years before he came, since 1966, when the military started ruling you, you have been laying the foundation for hunger. You have abandoned your farms. You have abandoned the job. You have refused to be educated. You have refused to be modernised,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu’s policies would produce significant improvements in the coming years, particularly in electricity supply and modernisation.

“So in another 10 years there will be electricity everywhere. There will be modernisation,” he said.

“They liberalised electricity. If you have money today, you can create electricity in your home. You can create it in your city. You can create it around you,” he said.

Comparing the policy with the restrictions under previous military administrations, Akande said individuals were previously prevented from generating electricity independently.

“Unlike what the military did before, if you tried to create electricity, they would arrest you. They would make you a debtor. They wouldn’t let you do it. They said only the Federal Government could do it. Tinubu came and said everybody can do it,” he added.

On his own public engagements, the former governor attributed his reduced movement around the country to age, contrasting his present situation with when he was younger.