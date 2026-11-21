Bimbo Akintola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has offered an insight into why some young women are becoming reluctant to embrace marriage, suggesting that their decisions may be influenced by the experiences of their mothers.

Akintola made this observation in an interview with Nollywire while discussing her role in Dear Ajayi.

According to the actress, some women are rejecting the idea of marriage because they do not want to find themselves in situations where they give everything to their families but have little left for themselves.

“You see a lot of others rebelling and not wanting to be in that position of giving everything but having nothing. You see girls now who say, ‘I don’t want to get married. That’s not the life I want,’” she said.

She added that some of these decisions stem from what younger women have witnessed in their mothers’ lives.

“It’s because they look at their mother’s life and they say, ‘No, that is not the life I want,’” Akintola stated.

The actress also advocated shared responsibility within families, arguing that caring for everyone should not become the burden of one individual.

“We believe everybody should take care of everybody, or one person in the family will now be the one taking care of every other person, forgetting themselves,” she said.

Offering a word of caution to women, Akintola emphasised the importance of self-care, noting that people can only give meaningfully to others when their own needs are met.

“You can only give from a well that’s full. That’s the truth. If you yourself are not nourished, you are not taking care of yourself, whatever it is you are giving others is less than 50 per cent,” she said.

She warned that constantly neglecting oneself while caring for others could eventually lead to resentment, hatred and irritability.