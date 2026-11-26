Nigerian singer Teni has explained why she and her elder sister, fellow music star Niniola, have yet to release a song together despite their individual successes in the music industry.

The singer made the revelation during a question and answer session on Tea with Taylor, hosted by actor Taymesan Emmanuel.

Comedian Bovi, who was among the audience, asked Teni why the sisters had never collaborated on a song, prompting her to explain that their conversations rarely revolve around music.

According to her, whenever they meet or speak, they spend most of their time chatting and discussing other matters rather than working on music.

“We are just two crazy girls. We will just be doing amebo and gisting all the time, forgetting to make music,” she said.

She added that music hardly comes up whenever they speak, but suggested that fans could finally get the long-awaited collaboration in 2027.

“I kid you not, every time Nini and I talk, we never talk about music. I know it’s bad. We are going to give you guys come 2027,” Teni said.

The singer’s comments have renewed anticipation among fans for a joint project from the sisters, whose careers have developed independently within the Nigerian music industry.

Teni, whose full name is Teniola Apata, gained prominence with songs such as Uyo Meyo and Case, while Niniola, born Niniola Apata, established herself with popular tracks including Maradona and Bana.

Both singers have earned recognition for their distinct musical styles, with Teni known for her playful delivery and Niniola celebrated for her blend of Afro-house and other contemporary African sounds.

Although they have not released a joint song, Teni’s latest remarks suggest that a collaboration could be on the way in 2027.