Credit plays an important role in keeping economic activity moving. For many households, access to credit makes it possible to spread the cost of major purchases over time rather than pay the full amount upfront. This improves purchasing power, supports household consumption and creates demand for businesses across different sectors. When individuals can afford to make purchases, businesses have more opportunities to sell their products and services.

However, financing buyers alone is not enough to drive economic growth. The businesses that supply these goods and services also need access to credit to purchase inventory, pay suppliers, manage operating costs and fulfil orders.

Supporting both consumers and merchants requires lenders to recognise that the two groups have different financing needs and cannot be assessed in the same way. Lenders must understand these differences when determining how much to lend, the appropriate repayment terms and the risks involved. Chukwuma Nwanze, Managing Director of Credit Direct, highlighted this distinction during a panel discussion at Moonshot. He explained that while lenders assess an individual’s earnings, disposable income, existing financial obligations, and borrowing behaviour, evaluating merchants requires a closer look at their cash flow, turnover, and business growth.

A credit market that serves only one side of this relationship risks leaving important parts of the economy underserved. For many businesses, the ability to meet demand depends on having enough working capital. Merchants need funds to purchase inventory, pay suppliers, manage operating expenses and fulfil customer orders. These costs often arise before revenue from sales is received, creating a gap between the money a business needs to operate and the money coming into it. This challenge can become more evident when demand increases. A business may have an opportunity to serve more customers but lack the funds to purchase additional stock or expand its capacity. Delayed access to financing can therefore limit its ability to respond to market opportunities, even when there is a clear demand for its products.

Working capital financing can help businesses manage these gaps and maintain the flow of goods and services. It can also give merchants greater flexibility to plan inventory purchases, meet supplier obligations and sustain operations through periods of uneven cash flow. The importance of merchant financing becomes clearer when considered alongside consumer credit. Financing customers’ purchases creates demand for a product, and financing merchants gives businesses the resources to meet that demand. This, therefore, builds a credit market that contributes meaningfully to economic growth.

Merchant assessment requires a closer examination of business performance. This includes cash flow, the speed at which money moves through the business, turnover, operating costs and growth patterns over time. These indicators help lenders understand how consistently a business generates revenue and whether its operations can support the proposed financing.

The distinction matters because the amount of money passing through an account does not necessarily represent the amount available for repayment. For an individual, income must be considered alongside personal expenses, existing debt, and other financial commitments. For a business, turnover must be assessed alongside the cost of maintaining operations, paying suppliers, replacing inventory, and the wider financial demands of running the business. A lending approach that overlooks these differences can produce decisions that do not reflect the borrower’s actual financial position. Consumer credit and merchant financing therefore require assessment methods, repayment structures and products suited to the needs of each group.

Developing a credit market that serves both consumers and merchants requires lenders to understand where financing is needed within the commercial process and make appropriate products accessible at those points. Credit Direct‘s personal and business loans offering reflects this approach, catering to individuals seeking financing for personal needs and businesses looking for capital to support their operations.

A stronger credit market recognises that buyers and sellers are part of the same economic relationship. For Nigeria’s credit market to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, access to financing must prioritise both consumers and businesses. Financing consumers helps create purchasing power, while financing merchants strengthens their ability to supply goods and services. Both are necessary for commerce to function effectively. Supporting one without adequately financing the other leaves that relationship incomplete.

About Credit Direct

Credit Direct is building Africa’s leading embedded credit company by integrating credit into the supply chains and payment flows of partners, unlocking financial success for individuals and businesses. The company also provides retail investment solutions, expanding its role from access to credit to broader financial growth and wealth-building. Credit Direct has served millions of customers nationwide, including those historically underserved by traditional banking. Credit Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc.