Reveals Troops Intercepted Over 400 Starlinks Devices Linked to Terrorist Networks.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to combat terrorism, while seeking stronger security cooperation with the European Union (EU).

Musa made this known at the third edition of the Schuman Security and Defence Forum held at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, where he represented Nigeria.

Disclosing that the Armed Forces of Nigeria were deploying intelligence-led operations, advanced surveillance systems, unmanned aerial platforms and military artificial intelligence to weaken terrorist networks, the Minister told the gathering that troops of Operation Hadin Kai intercepted more than 400 Starlink communication devices linked to terrorist networks in the North-East in May 2026.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Leah Katung-Babatunde quoted the minister saying Nigeria was shifting from a predominantly military approach to a coordinated counterterrorism strategy involving intelligence gathering, law enforcement, community engagement and socio-economic interventions.

He explained that terrorism remained a complex security challenge fuelled by economic vulnerabilities, porous borders, local grievances and transnational organised crime.

The minister said the strategy, guided by Nigeria’s National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST), reflected the administration’s determination to address both the immediate threats posed by terrorist groups and the underlying factors sustaining insecurity.

Addressing the growing use of emerging technologies by violent extremist groups, Musa highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to counter the illicit deployment of drones, digital communication devices and satellite technologies.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria were deploying intelligence-led operations, advanced surveillance systems, unmanned aerial platforms and military artificial intelligence to weaken terrorist networks.

He particularly disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai intercepted more than 400 Starlink communication devices linked to terrorist networks in the North-East in May 2026.

Musa also highlighted the Ministry of Defence’s efforts to promote indigenous defence innovation through research and partnerships with the private sector.

He called for stronger collaboration with the European Union in counter-drone technologies, digital forensics and satellite intelligence to enhance Nigeria’s capacity to respond to evolving security threats.

On the financial networks sustaining terrorism, the minister stressed the need to dismantle criminal economies, including kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, cattle rustling and illicit arms trafficking.

He said the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) and other security agencies were working together to trace illicit financial flows, prosecute criminal facilitators and strengthen border security to disrupt terrorist supply chains.

The Defence minister further reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional and international security cooperation through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the West Africa Police Information Systems (WAPIS)

He also emphasised that the Armed Forces remained committed to operating within the framework of national laws and international humanitarian law, with priority given to civilian protection and due process in the prosecution of suspects.

According to him, Nigeria also recognises the importance of rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for eligible former combatants through initiatives such as Operation Safe Corridor.

The Schuman Security and Defence Forum provides a platform for high-level discussions on international peace, security and defence among defence ministers of partner countries, European Union member states, representatives of international organisations and leading think tanks.