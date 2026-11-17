Ejiro Ofoye

There is something fundamentally wrong with a democracy when political parties cannot freely organise meetings, hold rallies, address citizens or mobilise supporters without the fear of being attacked. Nigeria is supposed to be a constitutional democracy, not a country where political power determines who enjoys the freedom to assemble and who must conduct political activities under the threat of violence.

The increasing reports of attacks against opposition political parties, particularly the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), in Delta State, Lagos, Enugu, Benue and other parts of the country should worry every Nigerian. What is unfolding is embarrassing, dangerous and completely unacceptable in a country preparing for another general election.

The situation is becoming so alarming that Nigerians must begin to ask whether the country is gradually approaching an election season in which political participation will be determined not by the strength of ideas, manifestoes and candidates, but by the capacity of political parties to deploy violence and intimidation.

On October 10, 2026, during activities surrounding the governorship campaign flag-off of the NDC in Enugu State, suspected political attackers reportedly invaded areas where party supporters had gathered, including the campaign office of the party’s governorship candidate, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa, in the Government Reserved Area of Enugu. The violence resulted in gunshot injuries, damaged vehicles and the eventual death of an NDC supporter, Ifeanyi Nwolie.

The Enugu State Government initially disputed reports of a fatality. However, subsequent reporting by Premium Times confirmed that Nwolie died from injuries sustained during the attack and was buried on October 22, 2026. The police had earlier announced an investigation into the shooting and directed its State Criminal Investigation Department to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

This is no longer an ordinary political disagreement. A Nigerian citizen has lost his life in an incident connected with political activities. What could be more disturbing than a situation in which a citizen cannot safely welcome a political candidate or participate in a political gathering?

In Delta State, the experience has been equally disturbing.

On September 18, 2026, the NDC’s One Million March in Warri and Effurun was disrupted by suspected political thugs. The confrontation reportedly occurred at different locations, including Airport Road, Ogboroke and Jakpa Junction. Participants sustained injuries, and there were disturbing accounts of weapons being displayed during the confrontation.

What makes the incident particularly troubling is the allegation by participants that security personnel were present but failed to intervene promptly as the attackers confronted NDC members. A video of the incident circulated widely, raising questions about the conduct and effectiveness of the security personnel around the procession.

The Guardian and Channels Television reported on the incident, while the Delta State Government announced that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had directed security agencies to investigate and ensure that anyone found culpable was prosecuted.

But the fundamental question remains: why should citizens have to defend themselves against political attackers while security personnel are expected to protect them?

The police must not become spectators when political thugs attack innocent citizens. Their responsibility is to prevent violence, protect lives and restore order. Watching an attack unfold and subsequently issuing a statement cannot be considered adequate policing.

The situation became even more disturbing on November 7, 2026, when the political consultation of Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, the NDC governorship candidate in Delta State, in Warri South Local Government Area was reportedly disrupted at Cinema Site, Okumagba Avenue. NDC supporters were allegedly attacked and beaten, disrupting the candidate’s engagement with party faithful.

The matter was reportedly taken to the B Divisional Police Headquarters in Warri. Yet, according to information available to the affected political organisation, there has been no satisfactory public account of the investigation or any meaningful information about arrests and prosecutions.

Why should a political candidate who has formally notified security authorities of his consultation activities be exposed to attacks? What exactly is the purpose of notifying the police if citizens cannot receive adequate protection when violence occurs?

A candidate’s consultation with party members is a legitimate political activity. It is not a declaration of war. It is not an invitation to political opponents to mobilise thugs. It is an exercise of constitutional freedom.

There was also the November 7 incident in Asaba, where an NDC political procession reportedly ended in violence, leaving one person dead and five others injured, according to the police. The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident and announced an investigation. The Command also stated that it had received intelligence about possible violence before the event and advised the organisers against an open-road procession, recommending an alternative venue with appropriate security arrangements.

That explanation raises an important question: when security threats are identified, should the responsibility of the police end with issuing advice, or should it extend to ensuring that citizens can exercise their constitutional rights safely through reasonable security arrangements?

If the police possess intelligence about possible violence, that should be an even stronger reason to deploy adequate personnel, identify potential troublemakers and prevent an attack.

On November 12, another disturbing incident occurred in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, where suspected political thugs invaded an NDC town hall meeting venue. Participants were attacked, proceedings were disrupted and journalists were caught in the violence. The Cable reported that its journalist, Samuel Adebanjo, was assaulted, his wrist was reportedly struck with an axe, and his camera equipment was stolen.

The question Nigerians must ask is whether political thuggery is gradually becoming an acceptable instrument of political competition.

What makes this situation even more disturbing is the apparent contrast in the political atmosphere. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to organise its political activities, mobilise supporters and conduct political engagements across the country, while opposition organisations are increasingly reporting intimidation, attacks and destruction of property.

The ruling party must understand that democracy is not measured by how freely the governing party can campaign. It is measured by whether every political party, including those seeking to remove the incumbent government, can exercise the same constitutional freedoms without intimidation.

Why should opposition supporters have to calculate the security risks of attending a political meeting? Why should a candidate worry about being attacked while consulting with citizens? Why should a political organisation require extraordinary courage simply to open an office or organise a procession?

There is another disturbing dimension to this problem. Following some of these incidents, political leaders and government officials have taken to social media to advance different narratives, sometimes attempting to explain away the violence before the appropriate investigations have been concluded.

Recently, the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, in a recording reportedly aired by Arise TV, was alleged to have made a threatening statement directed at residents of the Alaka area of Effurun, Uvwie. The statement, delivered in the Urhobo language, was interpreted in English to mean that anyone who did not intend to vote for the APC should not come out, or risk being killed.

If the recording and its translation are accurate, this is an extremely serious matter that cannot be dismissed as ordinary political rhetoric.

A local government chairman is not a street political activist. He is a public officer entrusted with responsibilities that include protecting the interests and welfare of all residents, irrespective of their political affiliations.

How can a chairman elected to serve an entire local government threaten citizens because they may not support his political party? Who gave any public officeholder the authority to determine whether Nigerians are entitled to come out and exercise their democratic rights?

The police should investigate the recording, establish its authenticity and invite the chairman to explain the statement. If the words were accurately translated and the threat established, appropriate legal action should follow.

No Nigerian should be threatened with death for refusing to vote for the APC, the NDC or any other political party. The ballot is a secret constitutional choice, not an obligation imposed through threats.

I am not suggesting that every reported attack has been sponsored by the ruling party. Such allegations must be established through credible investigations, and nobody should be condemned without evidence. However, the frequency and geographical spread of these incidents demand answers. Government officials must not substitute social media narratives for credible investigations.

The law is not ambiguous on this matter. Section 91(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, expressly places responsibility on the Commissioner of Police in every state and the Federal Capital Territory to provide adequate security for the proper and peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions.

Section 91(4) further provides that no registered political party, its aspirants or candidates shall be prevented from holding rallies, processions or meetings for constitutional political purposes. It also requires the police to resolve conflicts concerning time and venue through consultation.

Similarly, Section 4 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, establishes the responsibilities of the police in preventing crime, protecting lives and property, maintaining public order and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens.

These are statutory responsibilities, not political favours to be extended at the discretion of whoever occupies government.

The Nigeria Police Force is a federal institution. Its loyalty must be to the Constitution and the Nigerian people, not to the political interests of any administration. A police officer cannot decide that an APC gathering deserves protection while an NDC, ADC, Labour Party or SDP gathering can be left exposed.

The Inspector-General of Police must therefore issue clear instructions to all state commands that opposition and ruling-party political activities must receive equal protection. He should demand comprehensive reports concerning the incidents in Delta, Enugu and Lagos, establish whether there were security failures, investigate allegations of police inaction and ensure that anyone found culpable faces appropriate disciplinary or criminal proceedings.

The police must also investigate reports that officers sometimes stand by while suspected political thugs attack NDC supporters. The allegation surrounding the One Million March in Warri deserves particular attention. Officers who abandon their statutory responsibilities or deliberately allow violence to continue must be held accountable.

The consequences of allowing this situation to continue could be far more serious than some political leaders imagine.

Nigeria must understand that an election is not merely an exercise in counting votes. It is the culmination of a democratic process in which citizens must be able to organise, mobilise, campaign, persuade and freely make political choices.

If the political space becomes so dangerous that opposition candidates cannot campaign, supporters cannot attend meetings and journalists cannot report political activities without being attacked, what exactly are Nigerians preparing to participate in during 2027?

I am particularly concerned that if this situation continues, Nigeria may eventually face a crisis in which the credibility and legitimacy of the entire electoral process become questionable.

A country cannot expect citizens to maintain confidence in elections when their democratic rights are constantly threatened. When people begin to believe that the security institutions exist to protect only those in government, frustration and public anger will inevitably grow.

If political violence is allowed to continue unchecked, the possibility of widespread public resistance, mass protests and even a popular revolt against a political order perceived as unjust cannot be dismissed. This is not a threat or an endorsement of violence. It is a warning about the consequences of institutional failure and the suppression of democratic freedoms.

There may come a point when citizens lose confidence not only in political parties but also in the institutions expected to guarantee their constitutional rights. At that point, the possibility of conducting credible, peaceful and widely accepted elections could be seriously undermined.

The police and government must prevent Nigeria from reaching that dangerous destination.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governors must also speak up. They are leaders of the entire country and their respective states, not merely political leaders of their parties. Their responsibility extends to Nigerians who support alternative political platforms.

A government confident in its achievements should have no reason to fear opposition campaigns. If the APC believes its policies and programmes are acceptable to Nigerians, it should allow the electorate to make that judgement freely. Democracy is about competition, persuasion and the freedom to choose. It is not about intimidating opponents into silence.

The ruling party must also understand that political power is not permanent. Those who enjoy the protection and privileges of government today may become opposition politicians tomorrow. The institutions they weaken or allow to be compromised today may be the same institutions they will need to protect their rights in the future.

Nigeria must not allow the 2027 general elections to become a season of political intimidation, organised thuggery and the suppression of opposition voices.

The police must act before lives are lost, not merely issue statements after blood has been spilled. The government must protect the political space, not preside over its destruction. The Inspector-General of Police must demonstrate that the Nigeria Police Force remains an institution for all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation.

No political party owns Nigeria. No governor owns a state. No president owns the democratic rights of citizens.

The opposition has the same constitutional right to campaign as the ruling party. Deacon Chris Iyovwaye has the same right to consult with Deltans as the APC governorship candidate. The NDC governorship candidate in Enugu has the same right to open a campaign office as any candidate of the ruling party. Peter Obi has the same right to address Nigerians as President Tinubu.

The right to seek political power must never become a death sentence for those who exercise it.

If Nigeria cannot guarantee the safety of citizens during political consultations and campaigns, how can it guarantee the safety and credibility of the elections themselves?

This is a question the Inspector-General of Police, the President, the governors and the National Security Adviser must answer without delay.

Nigeria must not become a country where the ruling party campaigns freely while the opposition campaigns in fear.

The police must protect all political campaigns, without fear or favour. That is what the law demands, that is what democracy requires, and that is what Nigerians deserve.

*Dr Ofoye writes from Lagos.